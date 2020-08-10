Search efforts resumed this past weekend for a man presumed drowned in the Kootenay River near Canal Flats. Phil McLachlan file photo.

Search effort resumes for Alberta man presumed drowned near Canal Flats

43-year-old Edmonton man missing after attempting to rescue family dog on Kootenay River on July 30

RCMP and Search and Rescue volunteers continued to comb the Kootenay River near Canal Flats for a man who was pulled into the river while attempting to rescue the family dog on July 30.

Roughly 20 swift water technicians were out this past weekend — along with support from four jet boats, two rafts, a search canine, underwater cameras and a helicopter — to search for a 43-year-old Edmonton man who is presumed drowned.

“Despite the added search efforts this past weekend in BC’s Columbia Valley, the Alberta man remains missing at this time, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP Southeast District. “It doesn’t mean the search is over, as search officials will continue to monitor the water and reassess as conditions allow.”

On July 30, the man had gone into the river to rescue the family dog, which had been swept into the water. While attempting the rescue, the man lost his footing and was caught up by the current. The dog survived and was able to swim back to shore, according to RCMP.

Search efforts have involved support from Kimberley, Cranbrook, Golden, Sparwood and Creston Search and Rescue organizations, RCMP underwater dive team and Coldstream Helicopters, which have conducted operations from air, on land and in the Kootenay river waters.


