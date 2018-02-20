Gloria Anne Miller, wife of DCT Chambers Trucking founder David Chambers, is missing following a dive near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Facebook photo)

Search for missing Okanagan diver ends

Vernon’s Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday, Feb. 15 diving in Puerto Vallarta

The family of a missing Vernon woman has ended their search in Mexico with heavy hearts.

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen diving in Puerto Vallarta the morning of Thursday, Feb. 15. Family flew to Mexico upon hearing of the disappearance to join search efforts.

Husband David Chambers, owner of DCT Chambers Trucking Ltd., announced (via Facebook) Monday evening: “The search for G has ended.”

Condolences are pouring in from all who knew Miller, “a beautiful person.”

“She was such a nice person,” said one friend.

“Such a strong little firecracker,” said another.

“Gloria was truly loved by everyone who knew her.”

Meanwhile, Canadian consular officials and Mexican authorities in Puerto Vallarta are continuing the search.

“Consular officials are providing assistance to the family in Canada and Mexico during this difficult time,” Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Philip Hannan said Tuesday. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends anxiously awaiting news.”

The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

“Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico who are actively searching for the missing Canadian,” Hannan said. “Due to provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Radium man running for Tory nomination
Next story
Students head to Florida capital to press for gun law change

Just Posted

City replacing water system component

Some neighbourhoods will have water service interrupted; will be on boil water notice once restored.

Honouring Clayton Murrell and Joan MacKinnon

Family and friends pay tribute to prominent couple in joint celebration of life.

Radium man running for Tory nomination

Dale Shudra looking to represent federal Conservatives in 2019 election

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

Construction begins at Dycar medical cannabis production facility

Facility will create around 200 full-time jobs once up and running

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

Novelmania: TM Roberts grade 6 students unveil published novels

Novel unveiling ceremony at TM Roberts’ library on Monday, February 19

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910

Week of February 11 to 17

Students head to Florida capital to press for gun law change

Young protestors are joining a grassroots movement against gun violence in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida

Liberals look at use-it-or-lose-it parental leave for dads

Liberals looking at creating a use-it-or-lose-it leave for fathers, Trudeau says

Fred Rogers, America’s favourite neighbour, celebrated in 2018

The golden anniversary of America’s favorite neighbor is being celebrated with a PBS special next month

Toddler breaks leg after boot sucked into escalator at Vancouver airport

A Calgary woman is reminding parents of the dangers of escalators after her toddler’s foot was stuck in one and he broke his leg

Moose creates uber Canadian Olympic moment

A Calgary man shares a truly Canadian moment on Twitter of a Moose enjoying the Olympics

Most Read