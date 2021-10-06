Police, Search and Rescue working to locate an overdue hunter who may be in the Bull River drainage area. Photo courtesy RCMP.

Search and Rescue looking for overdue hunter in Bull River area

Danny Fijila, 35, went out for a hunt Tuesday morning, possibly in the Bull River drainage area, per RCMP

Law enforcement and search and rescue agencies are working to find an overdue hunter possibly in the Bull River area.

Elk Valley RCMP activated Fernie and Sparwood search and rescue groups after Danny Fijila, 35, set out hunting Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. but has not returned home.

While police say Fijila’s hunting destination is not known, and could be anywhere in the Elk Valley, it is suspected he may be in the Bull River drainage area or possibly in the Hartley Lake area.

Fijila is associated with a green 1998 Jeep Cherokee with BC plate # LG949C

If anyone has any information, or locates Fijila or the associated Jeep Cherokee, call police at 250-425-6233 or 250-423-4404.

Previous story
RCMP, corrections staff among federal public servants covered by new vaccine mandate
Next story
B.C. senior home staff still struggling in COVID-19 ‘marathon’

Just Posted

Police, Search and Rescue working to locate an overdue hunter who may be in the Bull River drainage area. Photo courtesy RCMP.
Search and Rescue looking for overdue hunter in Bull River area

RCMP investigating after teens give young child candy outside school. Pixabay file.
Cranbrook RCMP investigating after teens give young child candy outside school

The Dean Smith Trio will be playing their easy style of jazz in the 1401 Gallery on Friday October 15. (Cranbrook Arts file)
Cranbrook Arts to host first in-gallery concert with Dean Smith Trio

Marie-Philip Poulin splits the Cranbrook Bucks defence during an offensive zone rush during Tuesday's exhibition matchup between the BCHL hosts and the Canadian National Women's Team. Trevor Crawley photo..
Bucks host national women’s team for exhibition tune-up in Cranbrook