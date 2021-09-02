Arrowsmith Search and Rescue rescues an injured quad rider in the Cook Creek area on Vancouver Island on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Arrowsmith Search and Rescue)

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue rescues an injured quad rider in the Cook Creek area on Vancouver Island on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Arrowsmith Search and Rescue)

Search and rescue is free so don’t delay, association reminds British Columbians

Search and rescue groups say a call to 911 is free and can save lives

The B.C. Search and Rescue Association is reminding British Columbians that its services are both free and non-judgemental, regardless of how a person got into the situation.

In a Thursday (Sept. 2) press release, the association said that “at no time is anyone who is lost or injured in B.C.’s outdoors ever charged for the cost of the search or rescue” when they call 911.

To that end, the association produced several videos reminding all groups, whether hikers, boaters or marginalized populations that search and rescue groups have only one goal: “To save lives.”

The association said that although there is often speculation about whether or not people who get lost should be charged for search and rescue services, that is not the case in B.C.

“Our biggest concern is that a hesitation to call for help because of this misunderstanding will result in either significant injury to the subject or worse,” said association president Chris Kelly.

The association is made up of more than 3,000 volunteers across 79 ground search and rescue groups.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue

Previous story
Securities commission clears B.C. man of market manipulation
Next story
‘That’s not freedom’: People’s Party candidate Sarah Bennett against the vaccine passport

Just Posted

Latest reporting period between Aug. 22-28 shows COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in BC Southern Interior. Photo courtesy BC CDC.
COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Cranbrook: BC CDC

Rousing send-off-for Cranbrook's first contingent, 1914.
It happened this week in 1914

Weed Warrior
When wildlife become weeds

Students and staff are returning to in-person classes at College of the Rockies' campuses across the East Kootenay. Photo courtesy College of the Rockies.
College prepared for return to in-person learning at East Kootenay facilities