Search and Rescue deployed to help BC Ambulance Service with injured hiker

Cranbrook Search And Rescue (SAR) was tasked out on Monday, July 23 to help assist B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCAS) with an injured hiker in the Eager Hill area. When their team initially reached the subject we were told by friends there with her that she had suddenly become weak and fainted.

According to Cranbrook SAR, they assessed the woman and discovered she appeared quite lucid and responsive. They then helped the injured hiker into their side by side and transported her back to the parking lot where she was transferred to BCAS care. She was assessed by BCAS and released to the care of her companion.

Woman dies at music festival in B.C.
BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

