Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.

SD5 to look at future of Mount Baker Secondary School

Board of Education approves funding for study of MBSS replacement or major renovations

The Southeast Kootenay School District is looking the future of Mount Baker Secondary School.

The board of education passed a motion to conduct a study analyzing the options of a complete or partial replacement of the school or major renovations to the existing building.

The Mount Baker Secondary School building is over 70 years old and has been a district priority for many years, in terms of addressing issues with facilities and the learning spaces, according to Chris Johns, a Cranbrook-based SD5 board trustee.

“We’ve had to pour millions of dollars now into keeping that building operating,” said Johns, “and we’ve taken a look at that and we’re prepared to put an argument forward to the ministry and to our architect and say, ‘Look, are we getting our best bang for the buck here when we’re continuing to be putting in these kinds of monies or should we be looking at moving in a new direction?’”

A full replacement is expected to come with a price tag north of $70 million. That option comes with further challenges, including preserving or recreating valuable features already in place at the existing site, such as the Key City Theatre or Aboriginal learning spaces that are unique to MBSS.

“We want to have a very comprehensive review involving all of the staff at the school, teaching and non-teaching staff, to come up with ideas as to what they want to see in a new building,” said Johns. “We have a unique situation there with our aboriginal education and learning centre area, and that is one that we’ve been petitioning the ministry to include in it’s area standards.

“A new school doesn’t have the aboriginal component in it and we definitely do not want to lose that, so we’ve been actively as a district canvassing for that.”

If a full replacement ever occurred, the soccer field would likely be used as the new school site, as the existing school maintained operations during construction. Once the replacement school is completed, the existing school footprint would be replaced with a field and parking.

A partial replacement of the existing building would also address some issues with the current facilities, Johns added.

“The partial replacement might be doing things like…we don’t have, for example, a cafeteria, we don’t have a lunchroom for the kids,” Johns said. “The kids are eating their lunches in the hallways or across the street at Safeway, and so the partial replacement might be able to deal with some of our classroom size issues that we need to have more varied learning spaces to reflect the 21 century learning and those options are not really available in a building that, this April, will be 70 years old.

“We’re talking about an old-style building and it’s got it’s interesting quirky features and some things that are really desirable, but other things, with our new focus on individualized learning, it does create some serious drawbacks.”

A series of major renovations may also be a more palatable option, with the ability to stagger work over a number of years for cost and budgeting reasons.

“The major renovations would be targeting particular areas of the building and over a period of years,” said Johns, “I’m talking a series of phases, they would be able to do that with minimal disruption to the learning situation in the building and it probably would have a more desirable price tag to it.”

Berry Architecture and Associates will be conducting the study, which will be submitted to the district and used to make representations to government officials and ministries.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Audit finds shortcomings in ministry’s management of forest service roads
Next story
From the “You can’t make this stuff up” file – stories from the BC CounterAttack campaign

Just Posted

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.
SD5 to look at future of Mount Baker Secondary School

Board of Education approves funding for study of MBSS replacement or major renovations

Location of proposed homeless shelter.
Public hearing set for property featuring proposed homeless shelter

Public hearing set after presentations from BC Housing, city staff on shelter proposal, homelessness in town

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
61 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

Twenty-nine people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

The Cranbrook Food Bank Society is the recipient of a $250,000 BC gaming grant, earmarked for its new facility under construction on Industrial Road 2. The current downtown facility is pictured here.
Cranbrook Food Bank gets $250,000 gaming grant

Food Bank’s new facility, currently under construction, identified as project of pressing need

Mount Baker RV Campground. File photo.
Mount Baker RV Campground closing down

Major infrastructure replacements expected to cost an estimated $1.3 million

A woman writes a message on a memorial mural wall by street artist James “Smokey Devil” Hardy during a memorial to remember victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. paramedics respond to record-breaking number of overdose calls in 2020

On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity

Throughout December, RCMP conducted CounterAttack road checks as police worked to keep roads free of impaired drivers. (BLACK PRESS file photo)
From the “You can’t make this stuff up” file – stories from the BC CounterAttack campaign

Amusing, yes, but a reminder impaired driving affects ability to drive and to make good decisions

(Thesendboys/Instagram)
Video of man doing backflip off Vancouver bridge draws police condemnation

Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’

Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)
B.C. falling behind in maintenance of forest service roads

Auditor finds nearly half of bridges overdue for repair

(Black Press Media files)
Woman steals bottles of wine after brandishing stun baton in New Westminster

Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining

Stand up paddleboarder Christie Jamieson is humbled to her knees as a pod of transient orcas put on a dramatic show on Jan. 19 in the Ucluelet Harbour. (Nora O’Malley photo)
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Vancouver Island paddle boarder surrounded by pod of orcas

“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy.”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canadian malls, conference centres, hotels offer up space for COVID vaccination centres

Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.

Most Read