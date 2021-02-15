SD5 seeking feedback on future of Mount Baker school

Got any thoughts on the current state of facilities at Mount Baker Secondary School?

School District 5 is looking for feedback through a survey that can be accessed on the district website.

The Southeast Kootenay School District is currently in the process of analyzing the future of MBSS, as a local architecture firm is looking at options for a full school replacement, a partial replacement or major renovations.

MBSS, which opened up nearly 70 years ago, has become one of the district’s priorities for replacement in recent years, before being surpassed by Isabella Dicken Elementary School in Fernie, which is currently operating with nine portables.

However, the provincial government recently announced $11.4 million for an 80-seat addition to Isabella Dicken, which will include four new kindergarten classrooms, a media technology room, a special education room and a multipurpose room.

Along with that funding announcement, the school district has also purchased land in Fernie for a future school site

When it comes to the future of MBSS, each option of a full replacement, partial replacement and major renovation comes with advantages and drawbacks.

A full replacement requires a new footprint for a new school facility, which would likely mean construction on the existing fields and a price tag north of $70 million. Size and number of classrooms would be determined by ministry formulas.

A partial replacement would mean the majority of the existing footprint is maintained, but would cause disruption to school activities and could mean smaller or loss of some specialty areas of the school.

Major renovations mean the existing footprint could be maintained, but alternative space for classrooms would be necessary. Specialty rooms, such as Elders in Residence, shops, drama, and band rooms, could maintain current space sizing.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

