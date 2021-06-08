Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.

SD5 principal, vice-principal application to certify dismissed by labour board

An application from local school district principals and vice principals to certify and unionize has been dismissed by the B.C. Labour Relations Board.

Brought forward by the Southeast Kootenay chapter of the B.C. Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association, the application sought to achieve a bargaining unit in order to collectively negotiate varying terms of employment.

The School District 5 Board of Education, which opposed the application, argued that principals and vice-principals are considered excluded managers exempt from the School Act’s definition of employee under the B.C. Labour Code.

Andres Barker, the vice-chair of the B.C. Labour Relations Board, heard testimony from SD5 district staff on human resources hiring practices, expected duties of principals and vice-principals and disciplinary protocols for unionized colleagues.

Barker concluded the Southeast Kootenay Principals and Vice-Principals Association — the “Proposed Unit” — has effective determination over whether a teacher requires a performance improvement plan, effective determination through labour relations input in the first step of the grievance processes as an employer representative, and effective determination in hiring under certain circumstances.

“When considering these factors together, I find the Proposed Unit members perform the functions of a manager and are not employees under the Code, and therefore the Association is not a trade union for the purposes of the Code as it is not ‘an association of employees,’” wrote Barker.

“The result is the Association is not able to bring an application for certification pursuant to Section 18 of the Code.”

In a statement, the B.C. Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association shared the ‘deep disappointment’ of the Southeast Kootenay chapter, which began the certification process more than a year ago.

“It has been a protracted and difficult journey for the SEKPVPA members,” reads the statement. “The lack of support offered to SEKPVPA members by the School District No. 5 (SD5) Board of Education has resulted in several members returning to teaching and the employment security found in that bargaining unit, a sad loss of leadership in BC’s K-12 system.”

Frank Lento, chair of the Southeast Kootenay School District (SD5) Board of Education, declined to comment on the ruling, noting the matter remains before the B.C. Labour Relations Board.

The SEKPVPA has the right to file an appeal before June 10.

Left unresolved in Barker’s ruling was the SEKPVPA’s constitutional challenge to a section of the School Act, which declares a principal, vice principal or dean of instruction “is not an employee within the meaning of the Labour Relations Code.”

The BCPVPA asserts that members have the constitutionally-protected right to collectively negotiate their own terms and conditions for employment, and noted in a statement that British Columbia is the only jurisdiction in Canada that doesn’t provide principals and vice principals the ability to collectively negotiate terms of employment.

The determination of school district principals and vice-principals as exempt managers, a view held by the Board of Education, or employees, a position held by the SEKPVPA, was a key point of discussion in the proceedings.

For example, on disciplinary-related matters, sanctions are imposed by senior district staff, rather than principals and vice principals. However, principals and vice principals issue letters of direction, which may carry the tone of disciplinary action, and some have been challenged through the union’s grievance process.

Both sides also had different interpretations of the hiring process; while the school district’s human resources department makes formal employment offers to teacher candidates, principals and vice-principals are often consulted for their judgement on final decisions, particularly for positions that require competition.

The SEKPVPA also argued that members are not managers, pointing to intermingling duties between teachers and principals or vice-principals, pointing to examples of a principal or vice-principal performing tasks by bargaining unit employees, or a union employee serving in an acting administrator position.

Previous story
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists
Next story
Princeton man, jailed with his mother, allegedly floods RCMP detachment with underwear

Just Posted

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.
SD5 principal, vice-principal application to certify dismissed by labour board

An application from local school district principals and vice principals to certify… Continue reading

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

(File photo)
WildSafeBC: How to be cougar and bear safe while using the area’s trails

Outdoor enthusiasts of Cranbrook and Kimberley and their surrounding areas are fortunate… Continue reading

Sparwood man Brady Foy is wanted by the Elk Valley RCMP. (Image courtesy of Elk Valley RCMP)
Hunt for stolen property leads to manhunt in South Country

RCMP happened across a wanted man near Jaffray on June 1

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band poses under the mural in the administration building. The mural depicts past elders David Luke, Wilfred Jacobs, Isobel Louie, Charlotte Basil, and Louis White. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band announces cross-border COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In partnership with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, the clinic will be held on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Princeton man, jailed with his mother, allegedly floods RCMP detachment with underwear

No estimate yet on damages or clean up costs

Demonstrators rally in light of recent increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes. (Ekevara Kitpowsong)
More than half of Asian Canadians experienced racism, hate in past year: survey

Low-income earners and those between the ages of 18 and 34 were the most likely targets

More inventory is becoming available in the Kootenay market. Black Press file
Kootenay real estate sales slightly lower, but still ahead of last year

More inventory is entering the market says Kootenay Associaton of Realtors

Kristina Little took this photo of the moment her children first saw their father Rob after he returned home from hospital.
26 days later, Nelson’s Rob Little is alive after battle against COVID

For nearly a month, Little fought for his life in an ICU

The Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., is shown in this 1930 handout photo. Sixty-six per cent of respondents to an online survey conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say the church is responsible for tragedies at residential schools, while 34 per sent say the federal government should be blamed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Deschatelets-NDC Archives
Most Canadians say church to blame for residential-school tragedies: poll

66 per cent of respondents to Leger survey say the church is responsible for the tragedies

The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com) The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com)
Medically assisted deaths rising as Canadians grow more comfortable with the idea

7,595 Canadians received medically assisted deaths in 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in recognition of the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls London, Ont., vehicle assault that killed Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’

Four people were killed, a nine-year-old child is expected to survive

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Carey Price following overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Kings of the North: Habs sweep aside Jets with 3-2 OT triumph

Montreal will meet winner of Vegas-Colorado series in NHL semifinals

Most Read