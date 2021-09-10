SD5 hires Nick Taylor as new secretary-treasurer

Taylor will be moving to the East Kootenay region with his wife and two kids

Nick Taylor has been hired as the new secretary-treasurer for School District 5. (Submitted file)

Nick Taylor has been hired as School District 5 (SD5) Board of Education secretary-treasurer, following the resignation of Alan Rice, who recently accepted a position with Rocky Mountain District #6 (SD6).

Taylor will oversee the SD5 annual budget of over $75 million.

According to a media release from the district, Taylor will also be responsible for ensuring there is adequate space in facilities for over 5500 students, safe and reliable transportation, overseeing payroll, accounting duties, and ensuring effective COVID-19 protocols.

“Given the magnitude of the position, the Board retained the services of Dr. Leroy Sloan, PhD, president of Sloan Consultants, to assist them in their search for a new secretary-treasurer,” SD5 said in the release. “Sloan is a former educator, B.C. school superintendent and Alberta deputy minister and senior education advisor to the Alberta School Boards’ Association. Previously, Sloan assisted with the hiring of Superintendent Yardley and former Secretary-Treasurer Rice.”

Taylor has experience in commerce and accounting, having worked or BDO Canada LLP in Calgary for the past eight years. He was also selected as one of two representatives in Canada to work with BDO Global in Eindhoven, Netherlands to assist with the rollout and training of BDO staff on new audit software. He was jointly led the annual BDO Calgary oil and gas accounting training session for the past five years.

“Born in Melfort, Saskatchewan, Taylor graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Commerce, receiving ‘Honours and Great Distinction’ in 2013,” SD5 explained. “Following graduation Taylor moved to Calgary, Alberta where he earned his Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation in 2018.”

Taylor will be moving to the East Kootenay region with his wife and two kids.

“We are excited to take part in the Kootenay lifestyle and all the outdoor activities that come with it,” Taylor said. “We love hiking and going to the lake and are especially excited to take the whole family skiing.”

He adds that he is following in his father-in-law’s footsteps, so to speak, as he was a secretary-treasurer in Saskatchewan.

“My father-in-law was a secretary-treasurer in Saskatchewan, working with school districts for over 30 years and I have seen the positive impact a well-governed school district provides for students, staff, parents and communities,” said Taylor. “Having the opportunity to take part in shaping the future of SD5 through capital and educational initiatives is extremely exciting.”

Frank Lento, Board Chair, says that the board is “thrilled” to have Taylor at the helm.

“The role of secretary-treasurer requires someone with a broad education and varied professional experience to draw on. Equally important are strong interpersonal skills and engaging personality – qualities that can’t be learned— and the ability to form honest, respectful relationships with the Board, staff and stakeholders of SD5. Nick possesses all of these qualities.”



