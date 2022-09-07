(File photo)

(File photo)

School bus with kids on board caught speeding through school zone in Kelowna

Driver was given a written warning and call to their supervisor

With just a few days into the start of the school year, Kelowna RCMP is blitzing the streets to stop drivers speeding in school zones – a common practice with the kids heading back to class.

What is not common, however, is for a marked yellow school bus to be pulled over, with students on board.

A bus driver, contracted to drive students to a local private school, was marked going over the posted speed limit of 30 km/hr by an officer’s radar gun, prompting a written warning and a call to the driver’s supervisor.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna detachment called the situation ‘disappointing’.

“A bus driver, who we trust with the safety of our children who blatantly disregards that responsibility is shocking.”

RCMP want to remind the public that school zones are in effect from 7:30a.m.-5p.m.

READ MORE: ‘A better community for all’ goal of Kelowna council candidate

READ MORE: RCMP and offenders agree crime is a ‘revolving door’ in Kelowna

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

backtoschoolCity of KelownaRCMP

Previous story
B.C. food-aid programs seeing spike in hungry students amid high inflation, grocery costs
Next story
Teen suffers dislocated shoulder, fractured hand in alleged assault at Armstrong IPE

Just Posted

Martin Luther King Jr. with “The Gandhi Reader.”
The Gandhi Reader: MLK’s literary inspiration

A number of local community leaders and volunteers were recognized by Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison as part of the Platinum Jubilee making the 70th anniversary since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth 2. Trevor Crawley photo.
Community leaders, volunteers recognized as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Cranbrook RCMP has over 30 bikes that they are hoping to reunite with the rightful owners. If you recognize your bike in these photos, give the local detachment a call at 250-489-3471. (Cranbrook RCMP file)
Cranbrook RCMP looks to reunite bikes with owners

This was the last of the permanent cement bridges to be installed on the Gray Creek Pass, replacing the last of the wooden bridges built in 1989 - 90. The new Baribeau Creek Bridge will be similar. Photo courtesy Tom Lymberry
Gray Creek Pass FSR is closed as of Sept. 15 for bridge repair