Scholarship awarded to local high school student

Tyler Carter, a Grade 12 Mount Baker Secondary School student who is in a pre apprenticeship program at the College of the Rockies, is the recipient of a $500 scholarship from Construction Maintenance and Allied Workers Canada from Local 2300. Carter, who is hoping to embark on a trades career in carpentry, won the scholarship after applying and writing a short essay about his career ambitions in the trades sector. Pictured above: Dan Turner, President of the CMAW Local Union 2300 and Tyler Carter.

Previous story
B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing
Next story
Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of B.C. couple

Just Posted

Teck donates $1 million to College of the Rockies

Investment in facilities and student scholarships boosts regional trades training

Torch lit in Cranbrook to start countdown to BC 55+ Games

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games will take place Sept. 11-15

Fiorentino, Wheeldon Cranbrook’s newly crowned Youth Ambassadors

Isabella Fiorentino named Sam Steele Sweetheart, Brooke Wheeldon named Princess at Pageant that kicks off Sam Steele Days

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

College of the Rockies celebrates annual convocation

The College of the Rockies celebrated their 42nd convocation ceremony on Friday,… Continue reading

The fabulous, fantastic, famous Wiener Dog races

One of the showcase attactions of Cranbrook’s Sam Steele Days festival are the Wiener Dog races — thrills and chills galore!

B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing

Aboriginal leaders say federal government needs to pitch in too

The fabulous, fantastic, famous Wiener Dog races

One of the showcase attactions of Cranbrook’s Sam Steele Days festival are the Wiener Dog races — thrills and chills galore!

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Global warming cooks up ‘a different world’ over 3 decades

Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Deep concerns arise over the child separation policy in the U.S.

Strong earthquake in Japan kills 3

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck the area early Monday near Osaka

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

Most Read