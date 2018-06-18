Scholarship awarded to local high school student

Tyler Carter, a Grade 12 Mount Baker Secondary School student who is in a pre apprenticeship program at the College of the Rockies, is the recipient of a $500 scholarship from Construction Maintenance and Allied Workers Canada from Local 2300. Carter, who is hoping to embark on a trades career in carpentry, won the scholarship after applying and writing a short essay about his career ambitions in the trades sector. Pictured above: Dan Turner, President of the CMAW Local Union 2300 and Tyler Carter.