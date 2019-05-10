Saskatoon police officer resigns after drunken Remembrance Day sex assault

Judge gave Robert Brown a conditional discharge and 75 hours of community service

A Saskatoon police officer who received a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to a sexual assault charge has resigned from the force, effective immediately.

Robert Brown, who was a constable, was accused of inappropriately touching a woman while he was off duty at a Remembrance Day event at the local armoury in 2017.

Brown, who is also a member of the North Saskatchewan Regiment infantry reserve, was charged by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service in April 2018.

The lawyer for the 16-year police service member told court last month that the officer was intoxicated at the time of the assault and was undergoing treatment.

The judge gave Brown a conditional discharge and 75 hours of community service, ruling that she believed he was unlikely to reoffend and the assault was out of character.

Brown was suspended without pay after he was charged, but police say an internal review of his conduct has now been halted. (CJWW, CTV Saskatoon)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

Just Posted

MBSS Badminton go strong in zones

The Mount Baker Wild badminton team racked up the points at the zones tournament in Invermere

Local rugby player heads to NexGen tournament

Cranbrook’s Summer Blackmore is one of 12 players from across the province to make the roster

MBSS Music makes a splash at Whister festival

The Mount Baker Music Department has just returned from participating in the… Continue reading

Gwynne Dyer: Trade War And More

Gwynne Dyer Donald Trump is playing hard-ball with China over trade, and… Continue reading

Red Seal chef Steven Lechmann teaches Cannabis Consumables course

Marijuana is legal, but edibles can’t yet be purchased. This course teaches how to make them yourself

Fashion Fridays: White jeans for spring

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Big brother, big winner: B.C. player wins reality TV show

Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

Most Read