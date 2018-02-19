SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

RCMP will continue to search for a missing man near Kamloops but SAR has suspended their role

Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) are no longer looking for the missing 19-year-old man at Sun Peaks.

Ryan Shtuka went missing Friday night after attending a party at a residence on Burfield Drive at Sun Peaks.

RELATED: RCMP seeking missing Sun Peaks man

He is believed to have walked from the party to his home, however, he never showed up for his job the next day and has not been active on Social Media or cellular networks since the time he was last seen.

RCMP are still fulling engaged in the search for Shtuka.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says the RCMP helicopter was searching the area on Monday and officers are on scene in the Sun Peaks village as well as meeting with family members.

Yesterday KSAR had 22 members involved in the search including, search dogs, snowmobiles, drones with infrared cameras and helicopters — as well as 74 volunteers from the community.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shtuka is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP officer officially cleared in car wash shooting incident
Next story
NDP Health Minister calls to offer woman seat on Interior Health Board

Just Posted

Honouring Clayton Murrell and Joan MacKinnon

Family and friends pay tribute to prominent couple in joint celebration of life.

Construction begins at Dycar medical cannabis production facility

Facility will create around 200 full-time jobs once up and running

Lab results show foreign toxic substance in dog deaths

Steeples Veterinary Clinic warning dog owners to be careful in the Community Forest

Stetski holds town hall on pension reform

Conversation that includes NDP Pensions Critic reaches 4,675 households in Kootenay-Columbia.

Stetski honours local couple in House of Commons

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski rose in the House of Commons on… Continue reading

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

Novelmania: TM Roberts grade 6 students unveil published novels

Novel unveiling ceremony at TM Roberts’ library on Monday, February 19

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910

Week of February 11 to 17

Canadians find living in small spaces teaches creativity

Canadian families choosing to live in small spaces to bring closeness to children

NDP Health Minister calls to offer woman seat on Interior Health Board

Joyce Beddow-Buckland of Ashcroft was surprised by the call, and accepted the offer.

SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

RCMP will continue to search for a missing man near Kamloops but SAR has suspended their role

Lottery will help save children’s lives

Each ticket gets you a chance to win a lot of money, while helping a lot of kids

B.C. RCMP officer officially cleared in car wash shooting incident

A report found the Salmon Arm officer fired 14 bullets at the man’s truck

Most Read