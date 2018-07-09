Fernie Alpine Resort with Fernie in the distance. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press/File photo

SAR rescues hiker from Polar Peak summit

A female hiker who had fallen approximately 30 metres was in need of swift extrication.

On Sunday, July 8, Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) received a report of a female hiker who had fallen approximately 30 metres from the Polar Peak summit at Fernie Alpine Resort, and was in need of swift extrication.

SAR initially started preparing for a long line helicopter rescue but then learned that a fellow hiker had rappelled down, secured the subject, and despite significant abrasions and contusions, brought her back up to Polar Peak summit.

Fernie SAR arrived shortly after and transported the subject to a BC Ambulance Service team waiting at the base of the ski hill.

Search and Rescue says the fellow hiker who assisted in the rescue was a highly experienced and qualified ski and mountain guide who happened to be in the right spot at the right time. They said in a post on social media that they, and they’re sure the woman, are thankful to have, “so many talented and experienced Fernie residents who are able to help out in such a situation.”

The condition of the hiker is unknown at this time.

