Santa to tour through city on Christmas Eve

A long standing Christmas Eve tradition in Cranbrook is a go this Christmas Eve.

Sources at the North Pole confirm that on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus will again tour the City of Cranbrook, courtesy of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services will tour Santa through the City on Sunday December 24, 2017, beginning around 4:00pm. The overall schedule is an educated estimate, but Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services will do their very best to bring Santa into as many areas of the City as possible.

2017 Santa Claus Christmas Eve City Tour Schedule

4:00-5:00 Steeples School and Park Royal area

5:00-6:00 Fire Hall and Highlands School area

6:00-7:00 Kinsmen Park and Kootenay Orchards School area

7:00-8:00 11th Ave – 14th Ave, Gordon Terrace, Parkland School and T. M. Roberts School area

8:00-9:00 Gyro and Rotary Park areas

9:00-9:30 Slater Rd. Echo Field Rd areas

You can also follow Santa’s progress through town in real time through the Cranbrook Professional Firefighter’s Facebook page.

On behalf of the Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services and the entire City of Cranbrook, have a safe and happy holiday season.