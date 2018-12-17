Santa set to tour Cranbrook on Christmas Eve

Santa’s annual tour of the City of Cranbrook on Christmas Eve – a long standing local tradition – has been officially confirmed according to sources at both the North Pole and with Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services.

Firefighters with Fire & Emergency Services will escort Santa though the community on Monday, Dec. 24 starting at 4 pm. The overall schedule times provided below is an educated estimate.

Every effort will be made to have Santa travel through as many areas of Cranbrook as possible on Christmas Eve.

• 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Steeples School and Park Royal area

• 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Fire Hall and Highlands School area

• 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Kinsmen Park and Kootenay Orchards School area

• 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. — 11th Ave – 14th Ave, Gordon Terrace, Parkland School and T. M. Roberts School area

• 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. — Gyro and Rotary Park areas

• 9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Slater Rd. Echo Field Rd areas

Be sure to track Santa on his tour in real-time, through the Cranbrook Professional Firefighter’s Facebook page.