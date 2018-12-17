Santa set to tour Cranbrook on Christmas Eve

Santa’s annual tour of the City of Cranbrook on Christmas Eve – a long standing local tradition – has been officially confirmed according to sources at both the North Pole and with Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services.

Firefighters with Fire & Emergency Services will escort Santa though the community on Monday, Dec. 24 starting at 4 pm. The overall schedule times provided below is an educated estimate.

Every effort will be made to have Santa travel through as many areas of Cranbrook as possible on Christmas Eve.

• 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Steeples School and Park Royal area

• 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Fire Hall and Highlands School area

• 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Kinsmen Park and Kootenay Orchards School area

• 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. — 11th Ave – 14th Ave, Gordon Terrace, Parkland School and T. M. Roberts School area

• 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. — Gyro and Rotary Park areas

• 9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Slater Rd. Echo Field Rd areas

Be sure to track Santa on his tour in real-time, through the Cranbrook Professional Firefighter’s Facebook page.

Previous story
Airline passengers could get up to $2,400 for delays, damaged bags: Canadian agency

Just Posted

Santa set to tour Cranbrook on Christmas Eve

Santa’s annual tour of the City of Cranbrook on Christmas Eve –… Continue reading

Power tools, meat stolen in separate incidents: RCMP

The Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public for help investigating stolen tools… Continue reading

Big win for Kootenay ICE against Kamloops Blazers

ICE snap their 12 game losing streak.

Jingle Bell Walk takes over school neighbourhood

Kootenay Orchards Elementary School collects donated food items for the Cranbrook Food Bank Society

Parkour: more than jumps and flips

Parkour has been becoming a fast favourite with kids due to its popularity on the internet.

Some types of cauliflower, lettuce recalled over E. coli fears

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced recall because of possible contamination.

Mapping the way along Pathways to Recovery

Top of the World Ranch Treatment Centre hosts community discussion about how to find and pursue recovery locally

Ryan Reynolds to narrate movie about B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest

Vancouver-born actor known for Deadpool movies will voice film to be released Feb. 15, 2019

Airline passengers could get up to $2,400 for delays, damaged bags: Canadian agency

Canadian Transportation Agency is releasing draft regulations for public feedback

Top of mind: ‘Justice’ is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year

Merriam-Webster has chosen “justice” as its 2018 word of the year, driven by the churning news cycle and President Trump’s Twitter feed.

‘Spider-Verse’ swings to the top; ‘Mortal Engines’ tanks

“Spider-Verse” has been very well-received among critics, and audiences in exit surveys gave it a rare A+ CinemaScore.

Canadians spent almost $64,000 on goods and services in 2017

Households in B.C. each spent $71,001 with housing costs contributing to higher average

Speaker at rally says Alberta oil ‘puts tofu on the table in Toronto!’

RCMP estimated more than 1,500 people attended the rally in Grande Prairie

White House closer to partial shutdown with wall demand

Without a resolution, parts of the federal government will shut down at midnight on Friday, Dec. 21

Most Read