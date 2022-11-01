A staff member walks through Santa’s Secret Workshop, ahead of the virtual Santa Claus Parade, in Toronto on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The Santa Claus Parade in downtown Vancouver has been cancelled for a third straight year because of lack of sponsorship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Santa Claus isn’t coming to town, Vancouver parade cancelled for third year

Lack of sponsorship shelves this year’s event after two years of COVID cancellations

The Santa Claus Parade in downtown Vancouver has been cancelled for a third straight year, but this time COVID-19 isn’t playing the Grinch.

The Vancouver Santa Claus Parade Society instead says in an online statement it was unable to secure a title sponsor to defray costs in time for the event, usually held at the start of December.

The society says it’s putting the parade on hiatus again “with a great deal of regret”, after the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of pandemic precautions.

The event traditionally features performances from bands and dance troupes, as well as an appearance by Santa and his helpers.

Organizers are asking supporters to “keep the holiday spirit alive” by donating to the parade’s beneficiary partners, the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and the CKNW Kids’ Fund.

The society is also asking potential sponsors for the 2023 parade to get in touch.

RELATED: Montreal Pride Parade organizers cancel event, citing lack of security

PoliceVancouver

Previous story
Ships sail from Ukraine despite Russia suspending grain deal
Next story
Mom of last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan named Silver Cross Mother

Just Posted

Back Row: Grayson Meisner, Liam Wienke, Caden Williams, Vinny Fiorentino, Carter Chown, Cohen Bell, Rhys Wienke, Rhys Williams, Nick Vopat, Jayden Logodi, Aidan McKay, Quinn Cooper, Cohen Langenbach Front Row: Brody Taylor, Brayden Conroy, Ryder Duczek, Josh Kallies, Linden Keiver, Brennan Koch Missing: Head Coach Jeff Keiver, Assistant Coaches Darin Conroy and Charlie Cooper
U18 Bucks win silver at Kelowna tournament

Public Works crews will be out and about keeping roads clear as winter looms. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
City prepares for first blast of wintery weather

Cranbrook Bucks head coach and general manager Ryan Donald breaks out the whiteboard during a stoppage in play in a game against the Trail Smoke Eaters earlier this year. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook Bucks extend head coach/GM Ryan Donald for six years

The U13 Cranbrook Regional Bucks were in Penticton this past weekend and came home with the win defeating Salmon Arm in the finals 9-2. Coaches: Carson Loftsgard & Colin Sinclair Players: Dryden Hanson, Ben Loftsgard, Zach Auger, Preston Oler, Easton Armstrong, Ryder Magro, Beckem Goetz, Liam Roberts, Kane Corkie, Mateo Sinclair, Lane Johnson, Kye Taggart, Memphis Martin, Carson Davis, Jacob Rogers, Max Parker, and Nixon McDonald
Regional U13 Bucks win Penticton AA Tourney