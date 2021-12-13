Santa Claus is coming to town for annual firefighters tour

It won’t just be bells you’ll hear on Christmas Eve, but also the sounds of sirens as Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services will once again escort Santa through local streets on his annual city tour.

Off-duty firefighters will suit up and help clear the roads of traffic as Santa makes his way through Cranbrook neighbourhoods, continuing a decades-long tradition every Dec. 24th.

Santa will not be able to accept any kind offerings of holiday treats from the public. Kids – young and old – are also asked to respect the busy schedule that Santa must keep for the evening when outside greeting him, and to keep a distance from the sleigh as it passes through the neighbourhood.

Santa will be in Cranbrook at 4 p.m. to begin the tour, heading first to the Steeples School and Park Royal area.

The following schedule is an estimate of neighbourhood arrivals, however, Santa will do his best to visit as many areas of the community as he can.

4:00-5:00 – Steeples School and Park Royal area

5:00-6:00 – Fire Hall and Highlands School area

6:00-7:00 – Kinsmen Park and Kootenay Orchards School area

7:00-8:00 – 11th Ave – 14th Ave, Gordon Terrace, Parkland School and T. M. Roberts School area

8:00-9:00 – Gyro and Rotary Park areas

9:00-9:30 – Slater Rd. Echo Field Rd areas

Santa’s progress through town can be tracked in real-time on the Cranbrook Professional Firefighter’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/local1253firefighters.