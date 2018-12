The holiday season came a little bit early for local families last week, as Santa stopped by a Christmas party at the Eagles Hall that was organized by Cranbrook Dodge.

Over 75 kids got the chance to meet Santa and his elves, and receive an early Christmas present, while also enjoying a meal with their families.

Cranbrook Dodge has hosted the annual Kids Christmas Party for the last number of years to help families in the community that would otherwise not have a Christmas.