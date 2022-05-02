Sam Steele Sweetheart youth ambassador candidates introduced at gala event

Five candidates participating in the 2022 edition of the Sam Steele Sweethearts Youth Ambassador program

Five candidates were formally introduced at the Sam Steele Sweethearts Youth Ambassador Banquet and Ball on Saturday night at the Colomobo Hall, marking a return to tradition following pandemic-related challenges over the last two years.

It was a night of celebration for the five new candidates, as well as for Sam Steele Sweetheart Mia Miles and Sam Steele Princess Madeline Gauthier, the current youth ambassadors who embraced their responsibilities for an extra year due to COVID-19.

The candidates were introduced with biographies of their interests, accomplishments and future dreams, while promenading around the ballroom floor on the arm of a family member.

While a special moment for the incoming candidates and guests, it was more so for Miles and Gauthier, who didn’t have that opportunity last year due to the cancellation of the banquet because of COVID-19. Indeed, much of the youth ambassador program and connections with other communities and youth ambassador teams over the last year was conducted through Zoom.

The evening included speeches from city councillor John Hudak, Carrie Schafer, Chair of the Same Steele Society, and Miles, who delivered a poignant address to guests and to the candidates themselves, encouraging them to live in the moment and to embrace the present.

“Never look back and always look up,” Miles said.

The five candidates successfully applied to the program earlier this year, and have spent the last few months in training sessions and lessons on all kinds of subjects, such as financial budgeting, learning about the city’s history as well as the Ktunaxa story, dining etiquette, and public speaking, among many others.

Each candidate is also sponsored by a community organization.

The candidates will be making appearances at community events over the coming weeks, ahead of Sam Steele Days in June. The 2022 Sam Steele Princess and Sam Steele Sweetheart will be crowned at the annual Sam Steele Days Youth Ambassador Pageant on June 17th at the Key City Theatre.

The 2022 candidates are (with corresponding sponsors):

Jaylyn Spyksma – Sunrise Rotary Club

Halle French – Colombo Lodge

Belle Alaric – 107.5 2Day FM

Alyssa Davis – Lions Club

Jolene Julian-Hirn – Rotary Club of Cranbrook