Sam Steele Days returning for 2021

Sam Steele Days — Cranbrook’s annual community festival — will be back for 2021 after being cancelled in 2020.

Sam Steele Days festivities will be back to help kick off the Cranbrook summer.

The annual community festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But on Thursday, April 29, the society in charge on the event announced it would return for 2021.

“It is with great excitement that we announce that there will be Sam Steele Days festivities in June this year,” said Pamela Berry, with the Sam Steele Days Society. “Our citizens’ health and safety is our number one priority, so we will be making some major changes for 2021.”

Sam Steele Days this year will be offering single family activities, and virtual events. There will be activities for all age groups and folks will be able to participate from their own homes, as well as within their own timeline in the community.

Activities that will be planned will allow for the proper COVID protocols that are in place at this time and can be adjusted accordingly as changes occur with Provincial guidelines.

“We will not be encouraging attendance from out of town guests, as per protocol, but will be sure to involve as many families, businesses and groups as possible,” Berry said.

“Our goal is to help raise community spirit during these crazy times and put a few dollars into the local economy. Our hope is that this will give our community something to look forward to and get involved in as we navigate through these uncertain times.”

Watch for more details coming soon, including the exact dates of Sam Steele Days, 2021. Sam Steele Days is traditionally held on the third weekend in June — in this case, it would be around Saturday, June 19, 2021.