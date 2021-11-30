Salvation Army red kettle campaign kicks off in Cranbrook

All of the funds raised go to local family services programs, such as school lunches

Pictured are Anne and Randy Holden, the new Ministers at the Cranbrook Salvation Army. They are pictured at the Cranbrook Save On Foods, where one of several Salvation Army kettles are located. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

The Cranbrook Salvation Army red kettle campaign kicked off on Monday, November 29, with Salvation Army raising funds for their local family services program.

Randy and Anne Holden are the new Ministers with Cranbrook Salvation Army. The husband and wife duo oversee the family services program as well as the thrift store. They moved to Cranbrook this past July.

Anne explained that all of the funds raised through the red kettle campaign are used locally.

“All of the funds raised through the kettle campaign stay here in Cranbrook,” Anne said. “Family services provides meals for those in need Monday through Friday every week. We also provide school lunches for 120 kids every day. We do home deliveries to seniors and shut-ins three days a week, and also provide emergency food and clothing when it’s needed. So all of the money raised will go directly to these causes.”

New this year, there is an option to tap your credit or debit card to make a donation, as well as the traditional cash donation kettle.

Anne adds that they are still in need of volunteers to help man the stations, which are located at Save On Foods, the BC Liquor Store, Walmart and Superstore.

“We’re looking for volunteers to fill two hour shifts if possible, but anything helps,” Anne adds.

The Salvation Army has set up a separate fund for flood relief in the province. Those wishing to make donations to flood relief efforts can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or go online to salvationarmy.ca/BCFlood.

