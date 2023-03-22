Sicamous RCMP, assisted by Salmon Arm RCMP and Kelowna specialized forces, arrested a Salmo man on two outstanding warrants in a Malakwa RV park on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Black Press file photo)

Sicamous RCMP, assisted by Salmon Arm RCMP and Kelowna specialized forces, arrested a Salmo man on two outstanding warrants in a Malakwa RV park on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Black Press file photo)

Salmo man arrested in Shuswap RV park after 5-hour standoff

Tear gas used in Malakwa arrest by Salmon Arm, Sicamous RCMP and region’s Emergency Response Team

After a five-hour standoff which ended with tear gas, a Salmo man with two outstanding warrants was arrested in a Shuswap RV park on Tuesday.

According to a media release issued by Sicamous Sgt. Murray McNeil, on March 21 around 10 a.m., Sicamous RCMP attempted to arrest 55-year-old Jeffrey Dean Smith outside his RV in a Malakwa RV park.

The man ignored police requests and went inside his trailer. Police then attempted to negotiate but the man refused to come out. Sgt. McNeil said police were concerned for officers’ safety and the safety of the public in the RV park as one of the man’s warrants involved a firearms offence.

Sicamous RCMP were joined by Salmon Arm officers, making sure the area was contained and nearby RVs were vacated. The South East District Emergency Response Team from Kelowna arrived to assist with arresting the barricaded man.

Many people throughout the region reported on social media seeing several police vehicles with lights flashing heading east along Highway 1.

At 3 p.m., about five hours after the standoff began, ERT members used tear gas to flush the man out of the RV and he was arrested. Several residents of the park were unable to return to their RVs during the standoff.

Smith was taken to a cell at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. He was set to appear before a judge on March 22 for a scheduled bail hearing.

.

Read more: UPDATE: RCMP confirm incident taking place in Malakwa area, public not at risk

Read more: 2021-Sicamous RCMP investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsRCMPShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A quarter of world population lacks safe drinking water: UN
Next story
First Nation chooses affluent Vancouver launch pad to reform Indigenous child welfare

Just Posted

The City of Cranbrook has released an Outdoor Patio how-to manual for business and restaurant owners interested in setting up an outdoor patio this spring and summer. Corey Bullock photo
City releases outdoor patio guide to help business owners navigate regulations

RDEK is calling for nominations for their Volunteer of the Year award in all six electoral districts. Phil McLachlan photo.
RDEK board adopts budget as tax implications vary across the region

Encore Brewing Co. reports $30,000 in stolen tools and equipment that was taken early Tuesday (March 21) morning. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Arrest made, majority of stolen items recovered in Encore Brewing theft

A cyclist stops for a break overlooking the hoodoos near St. Mary River (photo courtesy of Town of Cranbrook)
Cranbrook Tourism Master Plan, newly-completed, presents framework for economic growth