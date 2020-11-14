Salmo’s Legion says a member who attended its Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Salmo Legion says member who attended Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19

It’s the 10th known case in Salmo this week

Salmo’s Legion says one of its members who attended the village’s Remembrance Day ceremony has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Friday, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 217 said the unidentified member tested positive Thursday.

“The member was masked and had been taking all the appropriate precautions. We encourage all our comrades to monitor for symptoms and get tested. Our hall will remain closed until Interior Health provides us permission to reopen.”

It’s the latest COVID-19 case in Salmo this week after the village confirmed nine positive tests Monday.

Meanwhile Friday, Interior Health announced 42 new cases, bringing its total to 1,001.

Coronavirus

