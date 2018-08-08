Salmo-area homes put on fire evac alert

The alert affects three residences.

Three residences in a rural area southeast of Salmo have been put on evacuation alert.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay issued an Evacuation Alert for three residences in the McArthur Creek area, southeast of Salmo. The alert also affects three addresses listed on HB Mines Road.

Interactive B.C. Wildfire map

The lightning-caused fire was discovered on July 29, and and has since grown to 35 hectares.

Listed as “active” by BC Wildfire Service, officials asked the RDCK to issue the alert.

“The Southeast Fire Centre has requested this Evacuation Alert as a precaution in anticipation of forecast high winds on Friday and Saturday,” said Chris Johnson, EOC Director. “Residents affected by the alert should take the time now to prepare to evacuate themselves and their families should an evacuation be required.”

Under an evacuation alert a homeowner is warned to be prepared to leave their homes immediately, should the situation warrant.

To learn more about emergency preparedness, and how to build a home emergency kit

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order,” the RDCK alert says. “… however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

The RDCK Emergency Operations Centre has been activated in response to the situation.

Road restrictions

Road restrictions are also being put in place on the Billings and Waldie forest service roads from the 10 km junction on the Sheep Creek Rd/FSR.

