Sale of fireworks banned in RDEK

The RDEK has banned the sale of fireworks between May 1 and October 1

The sale of fireworks is currently banned in the rural parts of the Regional District of East Kootenay, in areas A, B, C, E, F and G.

“Our seasonal prohibition on the sale of Fireworks runs between May and October each year, and we want to remind both business owners and the general public that the sale of fireworks in the rural parts of the RDEK is now prohibited,” says RDEK Development Services Manager Andrew McLeod.

McLeod explained that while the RDEK could prohibit the sale of fireworks, it couldn’t regulate the use of them. Instead, rural areas of the RDEK fall under provincial restrictions, which prohibit the use of fireworks any time there is a category 2 open burning ban in place.

As of May 12, there are no bans in place within the Southeast Fire Centre. Open fires and campfires are permitted, and there are no forest use restrictions. Keep up to date on any changes,and if restrictions are introduced on the BC Wildfire Service Website, and select the Southeast Fire Centre, which covers the RDEK.

“It is important for the public to understand the different categories of burning restrictions in BC, as many people do not realize that the use of fireworks are prohibited whenever a Category 2 Open Burning Ban is in effect,” said McLeod.

The RDEK’s ban on the sale of fireworks is in effect between May 1 and October 1.

