Flame and smoke erupts from the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John, N.B., on Monday, October 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

The mayor of Saint John, N.B., says residents of a neighbourhood that was the scene of a massive oil refinery blast remain “very nervous,” even though the fiery incident has been stabilized.

Don Darling say the city’s large industrial base comes with risks and there needs to be a broader discussion about the interaction between residents and industry in the historic port city.

An explosion at the Irving Oil facility on Monday morning rocked a residential area on the east side of Saint John, sending flames and black smoke into the sky and causing minor injuries.

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Darling calls the city’s emergency response to the explosion “fantastic,” but says the city needs to ensure it has proper plans in place to protect residents.

He says there will still be an extensive review of the city’s handling of the incident, including its communication with residents.

A company official told reporters there had been a malfunction in the refinery’s diesel treating unit, where sulphur is removed from diesel fuel.

There were as many as 3,000 workers at the refinery Monday, but most of the facility had been shut down for maintenance.

Irving’s website says the refinery produces more than 320,000 barrels of “finished energy products” every day.

The company said it hoped to minimize the impact of the explosion on clients.

Related: Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Related: Oil refinery explosion shakes Saint John, but no reports of serious injuries

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year
Next story
Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Just Posted

Council tweaks proposed cannabis bylaws

Municipalities scrambling as deadline for federal cannabis legalizaiton fast approaches

Ice dethrone Oil Kings in shootout

Peyton Krebs was the lone goal-scorer in the shootout, while goaltender Duncan… Continue reading

Cranbrook Community Choir back for another season

Community choir always recruiting new members if anyone is interested in joining up

Eagles Club boxers victorious in Richmond

Cranbrook Eagles boxers went two for two during separate matches in Richmond.… Continue reading

Ice gear up to face Oil Kings, Tigers

Head coach James Patrick says team working on systems play after doubleheader against Chiefs

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

Calgary baby death trial hears rash suggested nutritional deficiency, not eczema

A jury trial for a Calgary couple charged in the death of their 14-month-old son has heard the boy never saw a doctor his entire life before he died in 2013.

Top court set to hear case involving crotch-grabbing nun’s sexual intent

An Indigenous man who was denied compensation takes his case to Canada’s top court this week.

‘Thought I was dead for sure’: Worker recalls escape from Irving Oil explosion

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

VIDEO: Injured B.C. bear cub rescued Thanksgiving weekend

Conservation officer and bear expert urge residents to better manage attractants

54 houses evacuated in small B.C. community following a slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

Around the BCHL: Victoria Grizzly forward commits to UConn Huskies

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Most Read