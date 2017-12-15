Sagmoen neighbours recall alleged hammer attack

Curtis Sagmoen seen while helping neighbours deal with floods in Salmon Arm. (Black Press)

The former Maple Ridge neighbours of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen are recalling a scary incident in which he allegedly attacked a woman with a hammer in January of 2013.

Sagmoen, 36, has been arrested and is being held in custody after allegedly pointing a firearm at a female sex trade worker near his home in Salmon Arm on Aug. 27.

A missing teen’s remains have been found at a property near Salmon Arm owned by his parents.

The remains were identified as being 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon. She had been reported missing June 9.

The property is owned by Wayne and Evelyn Sagmoen, and their son Curtis had been living in a travel trailer on the site, when he was not working in northern Alberta or B.C.

Sagmoen owned a townhouse in Maple Ridge, at Kanaka Creek Estates on Gilker Hill, until a bank foreclosure in 2013.

Two plain-clothed RCMP officers were visiting the townhouse complex this past week, asking to interview neighbours about the alleged hammer assault.

Kevin Robertson has been asked to give a statement. In 2013, he, his father-in-law and another neighbour heard screaming, and came outside to find Sagmoen standing over a woman who was screaming, and bleeding from the head.

Robertson said she was wearing a white mini-skirt that seemed too short for January weather, and his impression was that she was a prostitute.

He did not see a hammer in Sagmoen’s hands or elsewhere during the incident, but the woman said Sagmoen had hit her in the head with one.

Robertson quoted Sagmoen as saying “she stole my stuff.”

Robertson said up to six police cars arrived, and went to search the neighbourhood for Sagmoen.

Pat Kvammen, another neighbour, heard the screaming that day, and his wife watched out the window before calling police.

“I heard a lot of screaming, and something about a hammer,” he said Friday. “She was screaming her head off.”

His wife has been asked to be interviewed by police next week.

Kvammen remembers Sagmoen as a neighbour who was always outside working on his pickup, and had visitors who would pull up for brief exchanges and then leave.

“I didn’t really know him. He didn’t really mingle.”

Robertson spoke to Sagmoen occasionally, about his marriage breakup and other things. Robertson was not aware of him having conflicts with other neighbours. He knew him as working for a pile and dredge company, and having family in the area.

“Other than that incident, there was never a time I saw him get mad at anybody,” he said. “It was a side of him I had never seen before.”

He recalled two women had been sexually assaulted on a nearby trail at that time, and it worried him.

“It was on your mind – I have a wife and kids.”

Police have not commented on whether they are investigating those assaults in connection with Sagmoen.

The RCMP also would not confirm the identities of those involved in the alleged hammer assault, saying no one has been charged.

“The file was classified as being unsubstantiated,” wrote Cpl. Janelle Shoihet in an email. “As in any investigation classified as unsubstantiated, if new evidence were to come to light, the investigation could be revisited and based on investigative findings reclassified.”

Sagmoen appeared in court on Thursday, but the case was adjourned.