Safety video urges caution on resource roads

Travelling on resource roads can pose various risks

Resource roads are a major part of recreation for many a Kootenay resident. They are our gateway to camping, fishing, or even just a scenic drive. But they are also working roads for industry, as we are reminded in a video produced by by the BC Forest Safety Council (BCFSC) in partnership with Mosaic Forest Management, Coastal Gaslink, the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development , West Fraser Timber, Interfor, Conifex, Sinclair Group, Weyerhaeuser, Gorman Bros, Canfor, Tolko, and professional off-road driver training company, Overlanding Training Canada.

The 10-minute Resource Road Safety – Work Here, Play Here, Stay Safe Here video features Gord Judson, a 45-year veteran log truck driver, discussing his personal account involving an incident with a recreational road user on his way to fish for the day. He provides insight into the potential hazards related to driving on resource roads. Judson’s narrative transitions from his personal experience to highlighting the safety measures required for driving safely on resource roads and provides step-by-step instructions to aid users in reaching their destination safely.

Travelling on resource roads can pose various risks and though there may not be active logging in the area, other industrial users such as oil & mining exploration, silviculture and forest management may be using these roads. All resource road users should exercise caution and expect the unexpected.

READ: Collision between Ford F-350, logging truck sheds light on backroad safety

READ: Audit finds shortcomings in ministry’s management of forest service roads


