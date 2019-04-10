Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

ABC announced this week it will air ‘Don’t,’ a “comedic physical” family game show being produced by Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds.

The ‘Deadpool’ star said in a release from ABC, “all my life, the word ‘don’t’ has tortured me…from ‘don’t curse’ to ‘don’t play ball in the house’ to ‘don’t eat the crab salad you left in the sun for three days.’ I cannot wait for my personal trauma to become the next great ABC family show.”

ALSO READ: Victoria hotel trashes Channing Tatum in favour of B.C.’s Ryan Reynolds

‘Don’t’ will feature a family attempting five mental and physical challenges as they resist the temptation to not do something, challenging them to follow rules such as “don’t slip,” “don’t forget,” “don’t say it,” “don’t scream” or “don’t laugh.”

Each successful round comes with a cash prize while each loss results in one elimination. The family will get to keep all the money earned.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds to narrate movie about B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest

“’Don’t’ is based upon the simple premise that there are countless things that our brain advises us to do,” Banijay Studios North America president and CEO David Goldberg, who is co-producing the show. He added, “In ‘Don’t,’ contestants are challenged to resist what their brain is urging them to do.

“One thing is for sure, my brain never said ‘don’t’ to Ryan Reynolds, one of the most talented and popular stars on the planet. This wildly entertaining and unpredictable show has so much potential, and I’m pleased to be making it for ABC, who has been such a great partner over the years.”

ALSO READ: Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds sends birthday wish to B.C. boy

Reynolds tweeted following the announcement in the self-deprecating manner he’s known for on the social media website, where he has over 13 million followers.

“ABC cruelly canceled Two Guys, A Girl & a Pizza Place 18 years ago. ‘Don’t’ is so good, it’ll fast become the second best show ABC has ever produced. And ABC will worship me. And my sitcom will be back on the air,” he wrote.

“Who better than Ryan Reynolds to bring us the next big tent, family-friendly competition show?,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “When he and Banijay Studios came to us with this hilarious and wildly original idea, we were all in.”

The show has not yet been given a release date.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Just Posted

MP Stetski sponsors petition to keep Air Canada Calgary Cranbrook route

In February of this year, Air Canada announced it would be discontinuing… Continue reading

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

A lawyer attacked the credibility of religious documents that prosecutors are hoping… Continue reading

Council to reconsider Balment Park location for KEYSA sports facility

Mayor put forward motion to reconsider earlier vote, citing “new information” that’s come to light

Crown argues evidence admissibility in child bride case

Prosecutors seek to include marriage and priesthood records in Bountiful child removal trial

Mount Baker Wild clash against Cranbrook Firefighters in charity basketball game

The annual McDonald’s Wildfire Classic saw a showdown between the Wild and local firefighters

PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The resort marked the end of another successful season with the annual event.

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Katy Butler examines the final stage common to everyone in… Continue reading

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Forestry, recreation squeezed by B.C. caribou recovery strategy

Herds fade away, even in parks protected from development

Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

Fentanyl and other fentanyl-related substances continue to be a ‘major driver’

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Most Read