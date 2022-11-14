Jim Carrey is among 100 Canadians now banned from Russia. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Jim Carrey is among 100 Canadians now banned from Russia. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Russia bans 100 Canadians including Atwood, Jim Carrey

Ban in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.

A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were on the banned list.

The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organizations, were banned because of involvement in “formation of (Canada’s) aggressively anti-Russian course.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Russia

Previous story
New Democrats call for independent review of government’s COVID-19 response
Next story
VIDEO: Protester who interrupted Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria arrested

Just Posted

Cranbrook City Hall. File photo.
City moving forward on sewer service to Shadow Mountain

Joshua Sutherland was recognized by Cranbrook city council and acting mayor Wes Graham for capturing bronze at the World Kickboxing Championship. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook kickboxer captures bronze at World Championship

Crnabrook RCMP is searching for Evelynn ‘Betsy’ Smith, who was last seen in Jaffray on Friday (Nov11) evening at 9 p.m. Photo RCMP handout.
Cranbrook RCMP searching for missing youth

A member of the Royal Canadian Legion leaves a poppy on a wreath laid at the Cenotaph following a Remembrance Day ceremony in Cranbrook on Nov. 11. Trevor Crawley photo.
Ceremony marks Remembrance Day in Cranbrook