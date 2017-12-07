Rural fire services receive donations

Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Boreen (l), Elko Firefighter Corlyn Haarstad (2nd from r), and Jaffray Firefighter Willy Rayman accept a donation of $500 from Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka.

The RDEK’s Rural Fire and Rescue Service in the South Country is very grateful for two recent donations in recognition of their efforts to protect homes and properties during this summer’s wildfire season.

Two donations were received by the Rural Fire and Rescue Service; a $3,760 donation was made by the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino, while a $500 donation was also made by Kootenay-East MLA Tom Shypitka.

Members of the Jaffray, Baynes Lake and Elko fire departments responded to numerous fires during the wildfire season including an RV fire, Galloway Mill Fire, several vehicle fires, and several grass fires.

Their quick actions helped prevent devastating outcomes. In addition, members of the departments along with their Sprinkler Protection Unit Trailer spent several weeks and many long hours setting up and maintaining sprinkler protection on homes in the evacuation zone during the Lamb Creek Fire.