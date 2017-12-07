Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Boreen (l), Elko Firefighter Corlyn Haarstad (2nd from r), and Jaffray Firefighter Willy Rayman accept a donation of $500 from Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka.

Rural fire services receive donations

The RDEK’s Rural Fire and Rescue Service in the South Country is very grateful for two recent donations in recognition of their efforts to protect homes and properties during this summer’s wildfire season.

Two donations were received by the Rural Fire and Rescue Service; a $3,760 donation was made by the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino, while a $500 donation was also made by Kootenay-East MLA Tom Shypitka.

Members of the Jaffray, Baynes Lake and Elko fire departments responded to numerous fires during the wildfire season including an RV fire, Galloway Mill Fire, several vehicle fires, and several grass fires.

Their quick actions helped prevent devastating outcomes. In addition, members of the departments along with their Sprinkler Protection Unit Trailer spent several weeks and many long hours setting up and maintaining sprinkler protection on homes in the evacuation zone during the Lamb Creek Fire.

 

RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay (l) and Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Boreen (r) accept a cheque for $3760 from St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino General Manager Sandra van Steijn (c).

Previous story
B.C. mom missing for six months now centre of murder investigation
Next story
National Energy Board rules that Kinder Morgan can start work in Burnaby

Just Posted

Rural fire services receive donations

The RDEK’s Rural Fire and Rescue Service in the South Country is… Continue reading

Blackmore set to launch charter challenge

Bountiful polygamist leader back in Cranbrook Supreme Court next week.

Local medical marijuana retailer says more details on government’s plan for pot are needed

The sale of medical marijuana is not being addressed yet, says Tamara Duggan of Tamarack Dispensaries in Kimberley

RCMP arrest two after vehicle chase

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, a police officer from… Continue reading

Calgary Olympic bid should not include Lake Louise: Stetski

Plans for Calgary to bid on the 2026 Olympic winter games should… Continue reading

Video: The Cranbrook Community Band

The Cranbrook Community Band rehearses ahead of its Yuletide concert, set for Saturday, Dec. 16, at Knox Presbyterian.

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 7

Godspell; Fearmongering about electoral reform; The deer

B.C. man kicked out of military in LGBT Purge hears PM’s apology

Raised an army brat, devoted to a military career, anti-gay policy shattered D’Arcy Gauthier’s life

National Energy Board rules that Kinder Morgan can start work in Burnaby

TransMountain pipeline work can begin

LETTER: I’m voting ‘yes’ to electoral reform

Tom Fletcher defends corporate-backed B.C. Liberals

B.C. mom missing for six months now centre of murder investigation

San Li Liao has been missing since May 29 and homicide investigators have taken over the case

B.C. man charged with murder re-arrested days after being released on bail

Albert Giesbrecht was arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6.

Canucks forward Bo Horvat out up to six weeks with right foot fracture

Horvat was injured in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-0 win over Carolina this week

B.C. family under investigation after buying injured calves from dairy farm

Cici Life Farm Sanctuary is being scrutinized for transporting two injured bull calves

Most Read