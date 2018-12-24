Runway incursion at Trail airport under investigation

An airport vehicle was on the YZZ runway as a passenger plane was to land, report states

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has launched an investigation after a “runway incursion” was reported at the Trail Regional Airport (YZZ).

The incident – which involved an airport vehicle and a passenger plane – occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

According to the TSB, a Beechcraft 1900C aircraft operated by Pacific Coastal Airlines, departed Vancouver International Airport headed to YZZ with two crew members and 19 passengers on board.

“While the aircraft was conducting an approach to land on Runway 16 at the Trail airport, an airport vehicle was performing an inspection of the same runway,” the safety board states.

“The vehicle was able to get to the main apron just before the aircraft reached the runway/taxiway intersection, thereby avoiding a collision. There was no damage to the aircraft. No injuries were reported.”

On Thursday, Dec. 20. the city released a statement about the incident.

“An aircraft touched down while a maintenance vehicle was on the runway,” the release read.

“The vehicle exited the runway immediately, and the aircraft landed safely with no injuries.”

Further, the city stated a full investigation had begun and that airport staff was working cooperatively with the TSB.

“The Trail Regional Airport is taking this matter seriously, and places safety as its highest priority,” the statement read. “The airport is fully compliant with Canadian Aviation Regulations, and maintains a Safety Management System with oversight by Transport Canada. While TSB identifies that the majority of these incursions pose little to no risk, a full report into the incident will not be available until their investigation is complete.”

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. The function of the board is not to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability, rather the aim is to advance transportation safety.



