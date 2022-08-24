Royal Canadian Legion to mark end of Second World War

The Royal Canadian Legion will be marking the end of the Second World War with a ceremony on Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. in the Veterans section of the Cranbrook Cemetery. (Corey Bullock file photo)

The Royal Canadian Legion is marking the end of the Second World War with a ceremony at the Veterans section (northeast side of Borden Rd.) of the Cranbrook cemetery on Friday, Sept. 2, starting at 4 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the event, which will include members of the Royal Canadian Legion – Branch 24 and associated dignitaries and elected officials.

The ceremony is in remembrance of the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, as Japan formally surrendered to Allied forces on Sept. 2, 1945 on the American navy battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

In Europe, V-E Day (Victory in Europe) is celebrated a few months earlier on May 8, following a pair of ceremonies where Nazi Germany unconditionally surrendered to Allied and Soviet military officials in 1945.