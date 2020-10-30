Royal Canadian Legion presents poppy to Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt presented with a poppy by Edith LeClair, President of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 24. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

Mayor Lee Pratt (left) is presented with a poppy by Edith LeClair (right), President of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 24 on Thursday morning at Cranbrook city hall.

Remembrance Day is Wednesday, November 11.

Although there will not be a formal ceremony in Rotary Park this year, remember to pause at 11 am and remember those lost in the line of duty, and those who still serve at home and overseas today.

Lest We Forget.