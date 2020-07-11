(The Canadian Press)

Rough road built to Old Fort, B.C., after slide ripped out only access route

A large section of the steep hillside above Old Fort slumped in late 2018

A temporary access road has been built to the northeastern British Columbia community of Old Fort after a slow landslide last month tore out a section of the only road to dozens of homes.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says traffic controllers will be in place around the clock to ensure travellers get through safely.

Crews, including geotechnical staff, are also at the site and the province says construction will continue through the weekend to provide a more all-weather road surface.

The slide in June carried a section of Old Fort Road more than 300 metres down the slope following a series of heavy rainstorms, but the Peace River Regional District said conditions had dried out earlier this week.

A large section of the steep hillside above Old Fort slumped in late 2018, which forced the evacuation of the community in the Fort St. John area.

Evacuations were not ordered following the June 18 slide, but an alert was posted and supplies were brought in via the nearby Peace River using an emergency water taxi service that continues to operate.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

British Columbia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How Conservative leadership hopefuls would address the WE scandal if they win
Next story
B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

Just Posted

Cranbrook Bucks add veteran blueliner to defensive corps

A veteran blueliner has joined the Cranbrook Bucks defensive corps. Carson Kurylo… Continue reading

Conservation officers rescue elk calf, take it to wildlife rehab centre

Members with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service recently rescued a dehydrated and… Continue reading

City of Cranbrook, WildSafeBC report uptick in aggressive deer

WildSafeBC says it’s important to ensure that deer don’t make your yard their home

Chernove set to take on epic 1,000 kilometre cycling challenge

A local Paralympian is taking on an epic cycling challenge. Tristen Chernove… Continue reading

From baseball stars to forest fires: Southeast Fire Centre water bomber has an interesting past

Tanker 489 is stationed in Castlegar this year, but in the 1960s it belonged to the L.A. Dodgers.

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Grocers appear before MPs to explain decision to cut pandemic pay

Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases

RCMP ‘disappointed’ by talk that race a factor in quiet Rideau Hall arrest

Corey Hurren, who is from Manitoba, is facing 22 charges

NHL’s Canadian hubs offer little economic benefit, but morale boost is valuable: experts

Games are slated to start Aug. 1 with six Canadian teams qualifying for the 24-team resumption of play

‘Made in the Cowichan Valley’ coming to a wine bottle near you

Cowichan Valley has the honour of being the first sub-GI outside of the Okanagan

VIDEO: Vancouver Island cat missing 18 months reunited with family

Blue the cat found at Victoria museum 17 kilometres from home

COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

Those who were downtown or at the waterfront from June 25 to July 6 maybe have been exposed to COVID-19.

Most Read