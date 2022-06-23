Rotary Park will host Canada Day celebrations on Friday, July 1. Townsman file photo.

Rotary Park to host Canada Day celebrations

Canada Day celebrations, including music, food trucks and a beverage garden, will be held at Rotary Park on Friday, July 1.

The downtown core will once again play host to a party atmosphere as the national anthem will be performed at 2 p.m., followed by cupcakes provided by Safeway and handed out by Sam Steele Sweethearts.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Brass Monkeys and Pretty for the People will be performing at the Rotary Park bandstand from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. thanks to the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society.

Additionally, there will be a beverage garden hosted by JCI Kootenay in partnership with the Fire Hall Kitchen and Tap, while there will be a number of food trucks on site, thanks to efforts from the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market Society.

The City of Cranbrook acknowledges the generous community support of our local sponsors and partners including JCI Kootenay, the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society, the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market Society, and the Fire Hall Kitchen & Tap.

