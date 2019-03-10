Rotary, JCI proposed new trail for Cranbrook park

The Idlewild Ridge Trail will be a 365-metre long paved pathway that will take its users along the top of the ridge on the lake’s north side.

Two groups are partnering to bring a new trail to Cranbrook — to Idlewild Park, be be precise.

Cranbrook Rotary and JCI Kootenay formalized their intention to construct a fully accessible paved trail in Idlewild Park during the Rotary Meeting on March 7. Rotary President Ed Murray and JCI Kootenay President Coco Seitz signed a Memorandum of Understanding that speaks to the positive cooperation and mutually beneficial nature of the partnership that has been formed.

“With the benefits of fresh air and the outdoors as well as the increasing recreation and education opportunities at the park, we are excited to make this a project that will positively impact all ages and demographics,” said Mike Matejka, Project Chair for JCI Kootenay. “Having two strong community organizations work together toward a shared goal will also set an amazing example.”

The Idlewild Ridge Trail will be a 365-metre long paved pathway that will take its users along the top of the ridge on the lake’s north side. Multiple proposed viewing areas will also be constructed at key locations to showcase the natural beauty and features of the park. Moving forward both groups hope to see benches and covered structures installed to make these viewing areas suitable for all weather.

A press release from Cranbrook Rotary said this is another step in their strong legacy of contributions to Idlewild Park, which includes the much enjoyed recent playground addition as well as a new zip-line installation scheduled for the Spring.

With many letters of support in hand both groups are now actively seeking funding opportunities and in kind donations, with major contributions already in place by EMCO Waterworks and McElhanney.

If you or your organization would like to get involved, please contact Cranbrook Rotary or JCI Kootenay.