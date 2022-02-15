The ‘Bud’s Bench concept.’ Photo submitted

Rotary donates $5,000 towards ‘Bud’s bench’

Artistic bench outside Studio Stage Door will the late Bud Abbott and local volunteerism

Bud’s Bench, a functional artwork created by local artist Paul Reimer, will be a public bench mounted on the 11th Avenue front lawn of the Studio Stage Door heritage building with room for at least two seated adults. The finished structure will be a galvanized gray with a contrasting black life-sized outline representation of Bud playing his trombone.

Funding of the Bud’s Bench project, to honour volunteers of the past, present, and future, is off to a galloping start. Peter Schalk, President of the Cranbrook Community Theatre Society, whose members are stewards of the city-owned Studio Stage Door, represented the project’s partners on February 15th to confirm the Cranbrook Rotary Club’s donation of $5,000.

Bud Abbott playing the trombone at the Cranbrook Farmers Market. Photo submitted

“The Cranbrook Rotary Club is proud to support this bench that recognizes the hundreds of volunteers we have in our city, with a special tribute to Bud Abbott who volunteered with so many organizations,” said Leanne Jensen, President of the Cranbrook Rotary Club. “Bud was a Rotarian for 60 years and is a great example of the volunteer mindset and contribution that is important to our lifestyle.”

The organizations behind getting this extraordinary volunteer tribute rolling are the Cranbrook Community Theatre Society, Cranbrook & District Arts Council, Key City Theatre, Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce, Regional District of East Kootenay, Rotary Club of Cranbrook and the City of Cranbrook.

