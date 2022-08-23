Rotary Club of Cranbrook, JCI Kootenay thank community for support with Moir Park trail

Submitted

This past Saturday Rotary Club of Cranbrook, who are celebrating their 100th year in Cranbrook, and JCI Kootenay had a wildly successful work party and finished with the placement of gravel for Phase One of the Moir Park Centennial Park Perimeter Trail.

Rotary and JCI would like to extend a huge thank you to the members of the community who came out to support our project. This project could not have been possible without support of our major sponsors the City of Cranbrook, McElhanney Engineering, BA Blacktop and EMCO Waterworks. We thank each of them for their time, money, and resources.

Support was also received from local businesses and community members in the donation of skid steers, graders, excavators, and front loaders plus all the operators who made easy work of the cutting of the trail and placement of gravel. A thank you to BA Blacktop, New Dawn Development, Canadian Rockies Landscaping, GFL Environmental Inc., South East Maintenance and Paving, Sandor Rentals, Action Rentals, Fabrite Rentals, Encore Brewery and Al Johnson for the hard work and commitment on Saturday.

And of course, none of this would be possible without the members of Rotary Club of Cranbrook and JCI Kootenay who helped make sure the day went smoothly. If you see one of these wonderful people out and about make sure to give them a big thanks.

Paving of the trail will be complete by BA Blacktop in the coming weeks to then to be followed by a Grand Opening event with attendance by local politicians, dignitaries, and the public. Rotary Club of Cranbrook and JCI Kootenay look forward to citizens of the East Kootenay’s and its visitors to being able to enjoy this new accessible multi-use trail.

Moir Park Perimeter Trail at dusk on Saturday, Aug 20. (JCI Kootenay File)