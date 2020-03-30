Rotary Club launches grocery voucher program to support Salvation Army

The Cranbrook Rotary Club has launched a program to provide grocery vouchers to the Salvation Army to continue their efforts to provide food for those in need.

The club cited increasing need due to layoffs affecting all sectors of the economy and students not receiving lunches through school food programs due to suspended in-class learning because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Local grocery stores, including Save-On-Foods and Real Canadian Superstore are selling vouchers for a ‘considerable’ discount and will be available at the Salvation Army by Tuesday, March 31. As vouchers are purchased, the Salvation Army will distribute them fairly to a wide group of those in need and also with other community agencies as the need is expected to grow.

Rotary is an organization that tries to make the world a better place while having some fun doing it. Members belong to Rotary because each of them believes in the values of Rotary, primarily through a creed of service above self.

“We will watch how the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds in our community and if there are other unmet needs, Rotary will strive to fill the need to the extent we can,” reads a news release from the club.

Donations can be made by sending a cheque to Cranbrook Rotary Club, P.O. Box 7. Cranbrook, B.C. V1C 4H6 or by credit card by emailing Bill Bennett, President, Cranbrook Rotary Club at Kootenay.Bill@gmail.com.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cranbrook RCMP seek public help locating stolen truck
Next story
Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Just Posted

Cranbrook Bucks add two more players to growing roster

A forward and a goaltender have committed to the newest BCHL franchise for next season

EKASS still providing help to those dealing with substance use amid COVID-19

With COVID-19 dominating headlines it can be easy to forget about other… Continue reading

Veterinary clinics considered essential services, continue to help animals

The B.C. government recently released an official list of businesses that are… Continue reading

Travelling couple in self-isolation in Cranbrook grateful for friends’ support

Bob and Wanda Diachuk got back from Mexico and are in quarantine in Mt. Baker RV park

Taking care of your mental health during COVID-19

Ways to cope with anxiety, stress and fear during these uncertain times.

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions should include ferries, operators say

Canadian COVID-19 update: Cases spike in Quebec & Ontario; Nine O’Clock Gun salutes health workers

Comprehensive Canadian news update as of 12:30 p.m., Monday, March 30.

Cruise ships, one with COVID-19 on board, carry Canadians covertly through Panama Canal

Zaandam, Rotterdam pass through canal under cover of darkness in face of local protests

’The energy sector is destroyed beyond repair’: expert on COVID-19’s impact on economy

‘That’s never been heard of before; no one sells oil for $4 a barrel.’ – Dan McTeague

LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus tests not done at B.C. patient centres, referrals only

24,000 Canadian Forces members ready for COVID-19 response: Defence Minister

No direct requests made by premiers yet, national defence minister says

IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Thousands of beds have been freed up, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice

Kootenay Meadows Farm experiencing shortage of glass milk bottles

Some grocery stores have stopped accepting bottle returns amid COVID-19 concerns

Most Read