Roof upgrades underway at Key City Theatre

Work to upgrade roof structure to close theatre operations for the next two months

Upgrades strengthening the structural integrity of the Key City Theatre roof are set to begin, which will close the space for approximately two months while the work is underway.

The project was kicked off on Wednesday with a press conference inside the theatre, as managing director Galen Olstead acknowledged funding partners that include the City of Cranbrook, School District 5, Columbia Basin Trust, and Area C from the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The upgrades were detailed in a 2016 report that identified a number of structural, electrical and mechanical issues that needed to be addressed, which estimated that the lifespan of the building could be extended by up to 25 years.

“The report we received in 2016 felt almost like the building didn’t have much of a future and through these partnerships, that future has quickly, almost unbelievably, found a clear path forward,” said Olstead.

The report identified structural deficiencies, particularly due to snow loads in the winter, which needed to be addressed, said Olstead.

The work will consist of strengthening roof trusses and purlins, along with the entire roof structure, while the next phase will focus on mechanical and electrical issues, such as upgrading the chiller unit, air conditioning infrastructure and fire and evacuation systems.

Once the roof upgrades are complete in a few months, phase two is tentatively estimated be completed within the next 24 months if funding for those aspects falls into place, which Olstead is hoping to have hammered out by the fall.

The funding breakdown for the roof upgrades includes $487,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust, $150,000 each from both the City of Cranbrook and the School District, along with $10,000 from Area C of the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The theatre currently sees 45,000 attendees throughout a year, and hosts a number of different types of entertainment, from musical acts to theatrical performances and everything in between.

“It is in this space that we see children braving their first audience, we see teachers inspiring the next generation to dream and we see the legends giving unforgettable performances,” said Olstead.

Rick Jensen, a former mayor of Cranbrook and chair of the CBT board, spoke about his memories opening the building 25 years ago.

“At that, I said the words that a fantasy dies when it encounters major obstacles, but not a dream, not this dream, not a dream supported by so many people,” Jensen said.

“…Thanks to this new roof, the theatre will continue to be a professional, accessible, viable and safe place for live performances, art exhibits and more.”

Cranbrook mayor Lee Pratt says the Key City Theatre is an important piece of attracting new residents and businesses to the area.

“The city does support the arts and culture in the community and we feel it’s an integral part of our city,” Pratt said. “I do know that the Key City Theatre is a big part of that and economically and regionally, it plays a big part in what the City of Cranbrook is trying to do.

“When I’m talking to people about trying to entice them to move to Cranbrook, the Key City Theatre is one of the first things we mention.”

Chris Johns, a trustee with School District 5, highlighted much of the people who worked behind the scenes to get the roof upgrades in place, which included staff support from both the school board and City offices.

Johns, who also serves as the chair of the Key City Theatre board of directors, says he is pursuing funding opportunities with both the provincial and federal governments to try and chip away at the estimated $2 million price tag for phase two of the theatre upgrades.

However, while the roof of the Key City Theatre is being upgraded, Johns also added that the roof of the adjacent drama and music room at Mount Baker Secondary School also requires attention.

The funding currently provided by all parties is only attached to strengthening the theatre portion of the roof, even though its part of the same structure that covers the high school classrooms.

The school board recently sent off a letter to Education Minister Rob Fleming requesting $382,250 for emergency repairs, noting the cost savings of addressing the school side of the roof hand-in-hand alongside the theatre upgrades.

“While we are still advocating for a full school replacement, we hope you will see the practicality of funding repairs of the faulty trusses in the MBSS music and drama rooms while the Key City Theatre is upgrading it’s own structural integrity,” wrote SD5 board chair Frank Lento.