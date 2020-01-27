Romich celebrated as Cranbrook’s Citizen of the Year

Heidi Romich is joined by fellow Citizens of the Year from years past, as well as Cranbrook’s 20219/20 Youth Ambassadors. Back row, left to right: Sheila Martine, Sam Steele Princess; Rick Jensen; Gordon Murphy; Garry Anderson; Jason Wheeldon; Frank Vanden Broek; Allan Davis; Faith McWhirter, Sam Steele Sweetheart. Front row: Nella Rounsville; Ann Wavrecan; Heid Romich; Karin Penner; Dorial Davis. Trevor Crawley photo.

Heidi Romich was celebrated as Cranbrook’s Citizen of the Year during a gala event on Friday night at the Heritage Inn.

Romich, the entrepreneurial inspiration behind The Heid Out Restaurant and Brewhouse, was recognized for longevity of 20 years in the hospitality sector, while also highlighting her extensive volunteerism in Cranbrook and internationally.

The night featured acknowledgments from local business, political and community leaders, as well as moving tributes from both her daughter, Marlise, and Heid Out staff.

“Being Citizen of the Year is such an honour and I am so humbled to be in the lineage,” said Romich, closing out the night in her acceptance speech.

Romich joins a distinguished list of award winners, which include well-known citizens such as Karin Penner, Frank Sandor, Garry Anderson, Bud Abbott, Rick Jensen, and many more.

Romich, and the restaurant have been a part of the Cranbrook community for over 20 years.

The business was born as Heidi’s Restaurant in 1999, but underwent a transformation in 2013, renovating into a pub-style restaurant and adding the brewery, under the auspices of the Fisher Peak Brewing Company.

Romich grew up in Cranbrook, went to Austria after graduating high school, but eventually returned to settle down in the area

She noted the appeal of Cranbrook by describing a day that included heading to work, taking a ski break for a few runs in Kimberley, having a beer afterwards, returning to work, then having dinner before hitting up the movie theatre.

“The stuff that we can pack in and the lifestyle that we have is absolutely amazing,” Romich said. “And then there’s the other side of Cranbrook, the community, which is absolutely unbelievable. It is the most giving community — the people that come together when there’s someone that is sick, when there is an organization in need, there’s just so many examples.”

Romich paid tribute to her family, many of whom were present to celebrate the award with her, including her mother, Brigitte, daughter Marlise, while also acknowledging her staff and community at large for rallying around the family through difficult times, particularly when her husband, Gottfried, and later, her father Johann (Johnny), passed away.

Romich also credited the support of Jordon Aasland, her partner both in business and in life, for keeping her grounded, joking “we were so worse than married” after taking out three business loans and acquiring four liquor licenses together.

The two grew up going to school together in Cranbrook, before life took them on separate paths, however, they reconnected roughly a decade ago.

“He always reminds me that life is an adventure, I have so much fun and I am so incredibly lucky,” Romich said.

Marlise, her daughter, delivered a moving speech, crediting her grandmother, Brigette, for raising a strong, resilient and hard-working woman in Heidi, who in turn, was able to raise her with those same traits.

“I can only hope to be half the woman Mom and Nona are, and pass on these traits to my own children,” Marlise said.

She credited her mother for being hardworking, loving, humble, yet fiery, at times.

“Her genuine humility is one of her most enduring traits. I know without a doubt, as many of you do too, that mom is here for any of us, at any time,” said Marlise. “There’s rarely a time when she can’t help when asked, whether it be food or simply answering the phone.

“She radiates a giving presence, and her spending time with those she cares about means more than anything else.”

Chef Rusty Cox and Amanda Martz, the restaurant manager, both described how Romich supports and cares for her staff of over 55 employees.

“First and foremost, Heidi is all about family. Family is always first, and lucky for all of us that work for her, we are part of her family,” Martz said. “After all, this is a family-owned and operated business.”

Martz noted how Romich has, in different ways, supported staff who have faced some difficult times, such as illness or a relative’s passing.

“These are the kinds of things she does for family and never wants any recognition for it,” Mertz said. “She just does it from the kindness of her heart. Heidi is not only a mentor, but an inspiration for us and she makes us wanat to be the best that we can be.”

While running a successful restaurant for 20 years, Romich has also been immersed with many volunteer and auxiliary commitments.

While it’s an extensive list, standout roles include involvement in the Cranbrook Rotary Club for 21 years, which includes taking the lead on organizing and fundraising for local causes and international efforts such as Tegucigalpa Market Children program in the Honduras, coordinating the Cranbrook club’s effort to install arsenic filters on wells in rural India, and spearheading a micro-loan banking program for women in Bolivia.

Bill Bennett, speaking on behalf of the Cranbrook Rotary Club, said Romich’s volunteerism within the club is remarkable.

“All of this started shortly after she became a member and her compassion for people who live here and people who live all over the world is remarkable and it’s enduring,” Bennett said.

Additionally, Romich has taken on prominent roles with the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association and served as chair of the B.C. Restaurant Hall of Fame. She has put on a turkey dinner for those less fortunate in January following Christmas for well over a decade and volunteered at the evacuation centre during the Lamb Creek wildfire two years ago.

Romich is a three-time business person of the year, is a culinary arts instructor at the College of the Rockies, and has supported five of her employees through the Red Seal Chef program.

The list goes on.

Romich was nominated by Councillor Mike Peabody, who put a call out for seven letters of support to the nomination committee for consideration.

Within 24 hours, all seven requests came in.

Peabody recalled being ‘arrested’ as part of a Cops for Kids fundraiser many years ago, and joked that his cheap friends wouldn’t bail him out, while Heidi provided the largest donation that led to his release.

“I was blown away because she didn’t even hesitate and I soon learned that, that’s how Heidi is,” Peabody said. “If you ask her to help out or contribute in one way or another, she stands up to the plate and she delivers.”

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt, Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka and Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce president Jason Fast all delivered congratulatory remarks as well.