Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Orkin Canada released its 2018 B.C. Rodent Rankings, Tuesday, with Vancouver winning the dubious accolade of the province’s rattiest city.

The list is based on the number of rat and mice treatments the pest control company carried out between January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

It includes both residential and commercial treatments carried out through the year.

The top five cities remain unchanged, with Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

Beyond that, there was some movement between 2017 and 2018, with Vernon dropping off the list and Terrace entering it.

With spring upon us, the company offers some rodent prevention tips:

Close the gap: Seal any cracks or holes in your foundation with weather-resistant sealant. Install weather stripping around windows and doors, as well as door sweeps.

Trim the trees: Landscaping can be a big-rodent attractant. Keep shrubbery cut back at least one meter from the exterior walls of your home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents.

Cut off the water: Eliminate any moisture sources, necessary for pests’ survival, such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins.

Inspect both inside and outside your property for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.


