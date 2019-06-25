Rocks thrown at vehicles on highway near Kimberley

Kimberley RCMP are currently following up on several incidents where rocks were being thrown at vehicles on Highway 95A at the edge of Kimberley.

Three separate reports were received and patrols conducted each time, according to Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley detachment commander.

“On Sunday June 23, a vehicle was damaged as a result of the rocks being thrown,” Sgt. Newel said in a release Tuesday. “Through investigation and information provided by the public a suspect was identified.”

In order to pursue a Criminal Charge witnesses are required, Newel said. The investigation is ongoing — not all persons present were directly responsible. There were extensive social media comments some of which were speculative and not accurate.

“The allegations will be dealt with through the appropriate process and parents will be involved. We appreciate the danger of this behavior and potential for serious injury, that will be addressed with all the parties.

“We would like to point out the Teck railway right of way is private property and fenced. The Railway Bridge is completely closed off and has not been compromised. Police checked out the area and found the rocks were likely thrown from an area just off the highway below the bridge.”

If you have direct information concerning this incident, please contact the Kimberley RCMP.