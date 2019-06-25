Rocks thrown at vehicles on highway near Kimberley

RCMP investigate several incidents —a suspect has been identified, witnesses required

Kimberley RCMP are currently following up on several incidents where rocks were being thrown at vehicles on Highway 95A at the edge of Kimberley.

Three separate reports were received and patrols conducted each time, according to Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley detachment commander.

“On Sunday June 23, a vehicle was damaged as a result of the rocks being thrown,” Sgt. Newel said in a release Tuesday. “Through investigation and information provided by the public a suspect was identified.”

In order to pursue a Criminal Charge witnesses are required, Newel said. The investigation is ongoing — not all persons present were directly responsible. There were extensive social media comments some of which were speculative and not accurate.

“The allegations will be dealt with through the appropriate process and parents will be involved. We appreciate the danger of this behavior and potential for serious injury, that will be addressed with all the parties.

“We would like to point out the Teck railway right of way is private property and fenced. The Railway Bridge is completely closed off and has not been compromised. Police checked out the area and found the rocks were likely thrown from an area just off the highway below the bridge.”

If you have direct information concerning this incident, please contact the Kimberley RCMP.

Previous story
Heroism medal for B.C. woman who tried to save wheelchair-bound man stuck on rail tracks
Next story
Astronaut David Saint-Jacques returns to Earth, sets Canadian space record

Just Posted

East Kootenay Volleyball Club has a successful season

Teams with the EKVC saw success in many areas including at the provincial and national levels

Rocks thrown at vehicles on highway near Kimberley

RCMP investigate several incidents —a suspect has been identified, witnesses required

First Nations included in latest Columbia River Treaty talks

Seventh round of negotiations between Canada and U.S. wrap up in Washington D.C.

Runners hit the streets for Special Olympics

Cranbrook RCMP teamed up with Cranbrook Safeway on Saturday, June 22, for… Continue reading

School board reports January malware attack

Email systems compromised at board office and Fernie Learning Centre, according to memo

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques returns to Earth, sets Canadian space record

Native of Saint-Lambert, Que., set a record for longest single spaceflight by a Canadian at 204 days

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from Vancouver furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Poll: Rising gas prices force B.C. residents rethink summer road trips

63 per cent of respondents reported gas prices are impacting their day-to-day finances

PHOTO: Moose cow and calf relax in Williams Lake flower garden

The homeowners got a surprise when they checked their most recent surveillance footage

Two in hospital after plane crashes in Okanagan Lake

RCMP say wheels left down caused landing plane to overturn on lake

The world’s Indigenous speakers gather in B.C.’s capital to revitalize languages

Organizers estimate about 1,000 delegates from 20 countries will be at the conference

Companies need clearer rules on workplace relationships, study suggests

One-third of Canadians have been in love at work, and half say no policy on the matter exists

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Most Read