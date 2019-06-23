Stawamus Chief Provincial Park. (Wikimedia Commons)

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Police say a rock climber fell to his death on Saturday while scaling the Stawamus Chief mountain that towers over Squamish.

Mounties received a call around 1:45 p.m. and later found a man who’d fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the mountain’s Grand Wall area.

READ MORE: Bodies of three mountain climbers recovered after Banff avalanche

They’re working to contact the man’s next of kin, adding that his name is not being released.

RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks said in a release police believe the incident to be a “terrible accident” and that the BC Coroners Service has now taken over the investigation.

The Chief is a popular tourist destination, and Squamish Emergency Services have attended to a number of incidents there over the past few months.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Just Posted

Bowen Byram goes fourth overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft

The Cranbrook native was picked by the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL draft

Residents asked to leave ‘fawn in area’ signs alone

Signs are there for the protection of deer and people

The future of Cranbrook tourism

Chamber of Commerce luncheon: Utilizing our ‘mountains of opportunity’ to become tourism hotspot

It happened this week in Cranbrook

June 16 - 22: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

The Weed Warrior: Common Periwinkle-bad, Kinnickinnick-good!

Pictured above: Kinnickinnick. Below, top to bottom: Small-flowered alumroot, False Lily of… Continue reading

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Being a pot dealer is not what it used to be

Sunday Big Read: the business of selling marijuana in B.C. is a slow bureaucratic slog

Is the Bible right?

Yme Woensdregt Is the Bible right? Yes, I know how provocative that… Continue reading

Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: To the Cranbrook Fire Dept for hosting their Annual Fishing Clinic… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor

Teck Responds; The Cranbrook Curling Club; The Dead Deer

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

School district said students were taken to hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

Most Read