Robber strikes at Radium bank

In a startling incident that seemed more big city than Columbia Valley and which shattered the summer tranquility hanging over Radium Hot Springs, a robbery occurred earlier this morning at Kootenay Saving Credit Union in the village.

Local Columbia Valley RCMP Sergeant Darren Kakuno confirmed the incident with the Pioneer early this afternoon, saying the police had received a “hold up alarm” from the bank in the morning, that police had attended immediately “and confirmed that they were robbed”, but that the suspect had already fled the scene on foot.

“We don’t have any vehicle description (for a potential getaway vehicle for the suspect) at this point,” said Sgt. Kakuno, adding that the suspect was described as being roughly 5 feet 8 inches in height, wearing jeans and a black Carhartt hoodie, and wearing a mask and gloves. Owing to the breaking nature of the incident, the police could not offer further details such as exactly what the suspect made off with or precisely what time the robbery happened. Sgt. Kakuno did say there was “no weapon (used in the robbery) that we’re aware of,” and added that, in part because of the mask, he is as yet uncertain of the suspect’s gender.

A further update from the RCMP on the incident will be forthcoming in the near future.

In the meantime the episode had social media accounts up and down the Valley lit up like a Christmas tree with gossip and speculation.