Robber strikes at Radium bank

Robbery suspect on the loose

In a startling incident that seemed more big city than Columbia Valley and which shattered the summer tranquility hanging over Radium Hot Springs, a bank robbery occurred earlier this morning at Kootenay Saving Credit Union in the village.

Local Columbia Valley RCMP Sergeant Darren Kakuno confirmed the incident with the Pioneer early this afternoon, saying the police had received a “hold up alarm” from the credit union at 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, August 1st, that police had attended immediately, but that the bank robber was already gone.

The lone suspect entered the financial institution, approached a wicket and demanded cash from the teller, according to police, with Sgt. Kakuno saying (in a press release) that the “suspect, who did not mention or produce any weapons, fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency.”

Witness described the suspect to the police as being a Caucasian male of slim to medium build, roughly 5 feet 8 inches in height, wearing jeans, tan work boots, a black Carhartt hoodie with white lettering, gloves and having a black balaclava and sunglasses covering his face.

“We don’t have any vehicle description (for a potential getaway vehicle for the suspect),” Sgt. Kakuno told the Pioneer.

No bank employees or members of the public were harmed during the robbery.

The episode had social media accounts up and down the Valley lit up like a Christmas tree with gossip and speculation.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anybody with any additional information should contact the Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292. Those who wish to remain completely anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 with tip information.

