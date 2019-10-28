Roads slippery as winter blast hits Cranbrook

City of Cranbrook says Public Works is well-equipped to deal with the winter season

Winter is here.

Cranbrook and the region was hit with a dump of snow on Monday morning, as Environment Canada estimated approximately five centimetres of the white stuff for the day.

Drive B.C. reports slippery winter driving conditions on sections of Highway 3 from Yahk, through to Cranbrook and Elko as well as Highway 95A and Highway 93 up from Cranbrook to Kimberley and Cranbrook to the Wasa Junction.

The City of Cranbrook says winter road maintenanc preparations are well underway with the Public Works department, with a fleet of trucks and plows in place to operate around the clock in the event of a snowstorm.

The city recommends using the PlowCRANBROOK app on the city’s website to track city snow clearing efforts.

“We hear from customers every year asking where the snow plow are and when their street will get plowed,” said Tony Hetu, Deputy Director of Public Works. “We also get asked about why snow plowing is done the way it is. I hope residents will use the tool and explore our website for lots of great information on why we prioritize the routes we do, and other details on our operations.”

The city cautions the public to be safe and drive to road conditions by slowing down and allowing addtional time and space to stop a vehicle.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control
Next story
VIDEO: Youth face ban after staging climate sit-in at House of Commons

Just Posted

Roads slippery as winter blast hits Cranbrook

City of Cranbrook says Public Works is well-equipped to deal with the winter season

Dynamiters get two wins on the road.

The Kimberley Dynamiters continue to fly high, notching two wins against very… Continue reading

WestJet celebrates inaugural flight between Cranbrook and Vancouver

Regional service was announced last April, with daily flights planned between the two cities

Downchild, Vinnick, make Key City Theatre a House of Blues

The legendary Downchild Blues Band, celebrating 50 years of non-stop touring and… Continue reading

Fire Hall Kitchen and Tap celebrates Thanksgiving by giving back to community

On Monday, Oct. 14, for the second year in a row, the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Secondary home rules are killing family farms, B.C. protesters say

B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

Weather balloon from California rescued near Campbell River

Search led rescuers to remote wilderness on Quadra Island

B.C. family rescues beaver trapped in a hole

Other hikers had been offering sticks to the beaver in an attempt to coax it out

Son found not criminally responsible in death of mother on Salt Spring Island

Martin Galen Vandenberg stated voices told him to kill her or unspeakable acts would occur

COLUMN: Priorities in a divided province following 2019 election

Black Press Media columnist Frank Bucholtz on the fallout for B.C.

Most Read