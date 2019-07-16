Road, infrastructure projects well underway: City

Several new road construction programs are ramping up, says the City of Cranbrook.

Mackay Contracting began a significant project upgrading the Kootenay Street Storm Trunk on Tuesday, July 9th. Efforts are being made to minimize impact on local property owners and B.C. Transit services, says the city.

During construction, Kootenay Street will be closed between 4th and 5th St. N, with detours available at on Highway 3 or 16th Ave. N via 2nd, 4th or 6th St. N.

Staff hope to have the project completed by the end of August, including road resurfacing.

An annual paving program contrauct was awarded to BA Blacktop, which will see several local and arterial roads resurfaced. Concrete work has already begun, with road resurfacing and installation of new sidewalks throughout the city expected to start at the beginning of August.

For the sanitary sewer relining program, the city says several major repairs have wrapped up that allow for a Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) relining to happen. Other efforts include flushing and camera work to finalize the entire project scope and cost. That project expected to start in August and continue into the next month.

A water main reconstruction is currently underway in the alley east of 15th Ave. South. One block of water main and services is complete and in the process of comissioning. A second block of water main construction is in progress, with much of the project expected to be completed by the end of July.

Road and water main reconstruction projects at 8th Avenue South and 13th Avenue South are nearly finished, as paving and sidewalk construction are done, with restoration on walkways and landscaping set to be completed in the very near future.