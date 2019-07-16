Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

Road, infrastructure projects well underway: City

City updates the state of local road and infrastructure projects

Several new road construction programs are ramping up, says the City of Cranbrook.

Mackay Contracting began a significant project upgrading the Kootenay Street Storm Trunk on Tuesday, July 9th. Efforts are being made to minimize impact on local property owners and B.C. Transit services, says the city.

During construction, Kootenay Street will be closed between 4th and 5th St. N, with detours available at on Highway 3 or 16th Ave. N via 2nd, 4th or 6th St. N.

Staff hope to have the project completed by the end of August, including road resurfacing.

An annual paving program contrauct was awarded to BA Blacktop, which will see several local and arterial roads resurfaced. Concrete work has already begun, with road resurfacing and installation of new sidewalks throughout the city expected to start at the beginning of August.

For the sanitary sewer relining program, the city says several major repairs have wrapped up that allow for a Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) relining to happen. Other efforts include flushing and camera work to finalize the entire project scope and cost. That project expected to start in August and continue into the next month.

A water main reconstruction is currently underway in the alley east of 15th Ave. South. One block of water main and services is complete and in the process of comissioning. A second block of water main construction is in progress, with much of the project expected to be completed by the end of July.

Road and water main reconstruction projects at 8th Avenue South and 13th Avenue South are nearly finished, as paving and sidewalk construction are done, with restoration on walkways and landscaping set to be completed in the very near future.

Previous story
Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader
Next story
Abra Brynne wins Kootenay-Columbia Green Party nomination

Just Posted

Road, infrastructure projects well underway: City

City updates the state of local road and infrastructure projects

Abra Brynne wins Kootenay-Columbia Green Party nomination

Brynne is one of three candidates who will challenge MP Mayne Stetski

Afghanistan: ‘A Decent Interval’

It worked for Nixon and Kissinger with Vietnam. Maybe it will work for Afghanistan

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

Structure fire near Elko quickly contained, spreading prevented

A quick response by local firefighters today prevented the spread of a… Continue reading

VIDEO: Reports say Lashana Lynch is the new 007

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Bond one last time

Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

SPCA says cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine

High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study

Annual ridership is projected to exceed three million

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

U.S. tug firm to be sentenced for 2016 spill in B.C. First Nation’s territory

The Nathan E. Stewart spilled 110,000 litres of diesel and heavy oils in October 2016

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Asylum figures show overall slower rate of irregular crossings into Canada

Between January and June 2019, a total of 6,707 asylum seekers crossed irregularly into Canada

Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Woodgrove Centre shut down during police incident

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

Most Read